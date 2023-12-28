Who are the victims of the fire at Ferma Dacilor? Anca Gavrila died at only 20 years old, burned alive

#victims #fire #Ferma #Dacilor #Anca #Gavrila #died #years #burned #alive

Eight people died in the devastating fire at Ferma Dacilor, in Prahova. Three children and five adults staying at the guesthouse were burned alive.

Gallery photo

The coffins with the charred remains of those burned in the fire were picked up from the forensic medicine service in Ploiești on Thursday.

Among the victims are three children: the son of Cornel Dinicu, the one who managed the tourist complex from Gura Vadului, and two brothers, aged 11 and 16, of his son-in-law. Both were doing performance football.

Their father, Lucian, died trying to pull them out of the flames. He was a strong man and thought he would make it out of the fire. However, he made the ultimate sacrifice.

The little one’s coach wrote on Facebook that the boy will be like a guardian angel for him: “From now on you are the kid that I will consult with daily and you will be on the field with me every day, as you have been for the last year and a half. I love you! Have a smooth ride, kid!”

The brother of the two athletes, twin to one of them, survived. So is their mother. The two managed to get out of the fire. He posted an impressive message: “Dad, you were my hero, you are my example in life, I can’t believe you left my life so quickly, I can’t see my life without you. (…) You left me alone with my mother, I will take care of her, I promise.”

Anca Gavrilă, a 20-year-old woman, handball player at the sports club in Călăraşi and a Sociology student, also perished in the fire. Her father posted her photo on Facebook, where dozens of people sent messages of condolences.

And Cornel Dinicu, the owner of the Ferma Dacilor complex, lost his 11-year-old boy in the fire. He was a hockey player. His parents picked up his burnt equipment from the rubble.

Marian Stan, witness: “He was left with one of the child’s sneakers in his arms, that is, where would he have found it there and he knew it was his sneakers. His mother had those clubs in her arms, so people are very disturbed, you can understand.”

According to some sources from the investigation, the only son, aged 21, of a general from the Army Intelligence Directorate also perished there.

Seven victims have so far been found and identified so far. The eighth is still missing, although search teams have been hard at work for three days. I keep saying the same thing: the temperatures were so high and the fire burned so long that it’s very easy to mistake burnt pieces of plastic furniture for what might be the remains of the eighth victim, from our information it is a child.

Source: StirilePROTV

Tags: fire, Dacian farm

Publication date: 28-12-2023 22:27