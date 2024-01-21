WHO: artificial intelligence in health could be “negative” in the poorest countries

#artificial #intelligence #health #negative #poorest #countries

The organization first published guidelines on artificial intelligence and healthcare in 2021.

The World Health Organization (WHO) published a report in which it analyzed the introduction of health technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) into medicine. Additionally, the paper outlined new guidelines on large multimodal models (LMM). (Read: The debate on dignified death returns in Colombia: Minsalud prepares new resolution)

In the report, the WHO noted that “it is essential that the uses of developing technology are not determined solely by technology companies and those in rich countries, because if the models are not trained with data from people in low-resource places , algorithms could serve those populations poorly.”

One of the strategies proposed by the entity is to involve the governments of all countries to lead the development and application of this type of technologies. Also, he added, people who receive medical care should participate, mainly they should help in its supervision and regulation.

Furthermore, it suggests that it is essential that those independent third parties who develop the platforms must carry out and publish mandatory audits. In them, the WHO said, they should evaluate how well it protects data and human rights, for example. (Also read: These will be the speakers of the health reform project in the Senate)

For Alain Labrique, director of digital health and innovation at the WHO, with technological advances, care must be taken to avoid spreading or amplifying inequalities and prejudices, especially in those countries that are poorer.

The objective of these guidelines, the entity noted, is that given the rise of this technology, public health can be “promoted and protected, instead of undermined.” In Labrique’s eyes, this type of technology, such as generative AI, can be key in healthcare, but he warns that it will be so as long as “those who develop, regulate and use them, identify and fully take into account the associated risks. (You can read: Scientific associations recommend that vaccination against covid 19 be periodic)

The WHO also suggests that developers and programmers of software that can be implemented in healthcare or scientific research “should receive the same type of ethical training as doctors. “Governments could require developers to register algorithms early, to encourage the publication of negative results and avoid bias and exaggeration in publication.”

