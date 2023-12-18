WHO Boss was shocked when health workers in Gaza were detained by Israel

#Boss #shocked #health #workers #Gaza #detained #Israel

The health and humanitarian crisis occurring in the Gaza Strip continues to be in the spotlight. The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern regarding the destruction of the Kamal Adwan Hospital grounds using bulldozers by Israel in northern Gaza on Saturday (16/12).

Doctors and other witnesses said Israeli forces destroyed tents housing displaced Palestinians near the hospital and smashed them to death. It is one of 11 hospitals still functioning in Gaza since Israel carried out its attack on October 7.

“WHO is shocked by the destruction of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza over the last few days, rendering it non-functional, and resulting in the deaths of at least 8 patients,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus via social media X, Saturday (18/12/2023).

Tedros said that many patients had to self-evacuate at great risk to their safety. He said the ambulance could not reach the health facility. He said some patients also died due to inadequate treatment.

Not only that, Tedros also reported that medical personnel were being held prisoner by Israeli troops. This condition further worsens health services in Gaza.

“Many health workers are reported to be detained, and WHO and its partners are immediately seeking information about their status,” explained Tedros.

“We are very concerned about the welfare of the internally displaced people who are reportedly taking shelter in the hospital building,” he continued.

Tedros revealed that the health system was in serious decline. According to him, the destruction of another hospital, which was even less functional, was a ‘dead blow’.

“Attacks on hospitals, health workers and patients must end immediately. Ceasefire now,” he concluded.

One eyewitness told Al Jazeera that civilians were deliberately targeted in the attacks. Gaza residents demand that this crime must be brought to justice immediately.

“People were buried alive using bulldozers. Who could do that? All those who committed this crime must be tried and brought to an international criminal court,” said an eyewitness.

