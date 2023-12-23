WHO categorized it as “variant to consider”: What is Covid-19 JN.1?

#categorized #variant #Covid19 #JN.1

The World Health Organization (WHO) has included the sub-variant of the coronavirus, JN.1, in the “Variant to be taken into consideration” category due to its rapid spread. Following this development, research on the symptoms of the new Covid-19 variant JN1 has accelerated. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the symptoms of the new variant one by one. So, what is the JN1 variant and what are its symptoms? Was the new Covid-19 variant JN1 seen in Turkey and in which countries? Here are all the curious things…

The spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus, JN.1, is increasing. After spreading to at least 41 countries, the new variant was evaluated by the World Health Organization in the “Variant to be considered” category. This virus, which emerged during this period when flu cases increased, caused concern among citizens.

The JN1 variant is the new variant of Covid-19 derived from the spike protein of Omicron’s BA.2.86 variant. After increasing cases, the JN.1 variant was classified as a “variant that needs attention” by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It has been reported that the JN1 variant is spreading rapidly in many countries, including the USA, Iceland, Portugal, Spain, India and the Netherlands.

The JN1 variant, the new mutated version of Covid-19, can be determined by routine PCR testing.

JN1 variant symptoms are similar to typical coronavirus symptoms. Common symptoms of the JN.1 variant are listed as cough, muscle aches, chills, sore throat, shortness of breath, nasal congestion and headache. The JN1 variant is thought to be more transmissible. There is no official statement that the variant has been seen in Turkey.