WHO had placed it in the ‘to be taken into consideration’ category: ‘JN.1’ variant warning from its expert

The World Health Organization (WHO) has included JN.1, a sub-variant of the coronavirus seen in many countries around the world, in the ‘variant to be considered’ category due to its rapid spread. Professor at Izmir Katip Çelebi University Atatürk Training and Research Hospital, Department of Infectious Diseases. Dr. Alper Şener spoke about JN.1, the sub-derivative of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“IF OVER 65 YEARS OF AGE HAS NEVER BEEN VACCINATED…”

Prof. Dr. Şener said that there is a seasonal increase in coronavirus cases and emphasized that there is no reason to panic. Stating that the coronavirus family is gaining new members every day, Prof. Dr. Şener said, “The subgroup variants seen in China are also other subgroup variants of the coronavirus family. But although each variant keeps us on edge a little, vaccinated populations have nothing to fear, especially if they are young and do not have any comorbidities. But those over the age of 65 have nothing to fear.” “If a person has never been vaccinated and has co-morbidities, the danger of variants continues in any case,” he said.

“CHINA HAS NOT IMPLEMENTED VARIANT SUBGROUP VACCINATIONS COMMONLY”

Prof. Dr. Şener said, “The new variant seen in China has been widely covered in the Chinese media and public agenda because it is a variant that has the potential to evade the widespread vaccination there. Therefore, after these subgroup variants of the coronavirus family appear in one place, they can quickly spread to other countries.” Since it has spread rapidly, it has become one of the variants monitored in the European Union countries and the USA. This variant terminology is something we are used to. It is being monitored to see whether a new naming will be made or whether it will be called a subgroup variant of the coronavirus family. Here. We monitor whether the vaccine evasion potential has the potential to cause severe infection when it causes disease, and whether the antibodies formed in existing vaccines have a protective spectrum for them. New group vaccinations have been carried out in the European Union countries and the USA since the beginning of the winter period. Variant vaccines have been widely applied. Therefore, there is no state of emergency in these countries. China has not widely implemented variant subgroup vaccinations. “Since it has implemented a widespread vaccination against the original variant, which it developed itself, there is a proliferation of coronavirus infection cases with different clinical pictures ranging from severe infection to admission to intensive care in the field,” he said.

“THERE IS A SEASONAL INCREASE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES”

Prof. said that the ‘zero coronavirus’ strategy that China has implemented since the beginning of the epidemic is not considered very rational in the world. Dr. Şener said, “Since China still pursues a zero coronavirus strategy, prioritizing its own local resources and its own local infrastructure, an atmosphere of alarm arises with each new variant. The alarm in China generally attracts attention in the media because the virus has spread all over the world, starting from China. Turkey When we look specifically at the European Union countries and the USA, there is a seasonal increase in coronavirus cases. Therefore, it is necessary to panic for the unvaccinated group of patients over the age of 65. Because this group, no matter what variant emerges or no variant at all, even if it is original, these people have Covid-19 infection. “We know that it can cause severe respiratory infections,” he said.