Who is Carla Roccuzzo, Antonela’s sister and Messi’s sister-in-law who is getting married this Saturday: her low profile on social networks and the unknown traits of her personality

Lionel Messi’s family returned to Argentina after a grueling season with a move between France and the United States. Antonela Roccuzzo in the company of the couple’s children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, followed the world champion on his expedition to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in addition to his first semester at Inter Miami and will now celebrate the holidays at his native Rosario, although they will also take advantage of their stay to attend a family engagement on Christmas Eve.

Carla Roccuzzo, Antonela’s younger sister and Messi’s sister-in-law, celebrates her marriage this Saturday, December 23, with Derek Piolo, a surgeon she met when she settled in the United States to study a postgraduate degree linked to her medical profession. The young woman graduated in medicine from the National University of Rosario (UNR) and, like her future husband, she works as a surgeon.

The woman is the youngest among the three daughters of José Roccuzzo and Patricia Blanco. The oldest is Paula, who works as a lawyer and has two children (Felipe and Simón) from her relationship with her partner, Lisandro Debernardi. Unlike her and Carla, Leo’s wife is the only one who did not complete her university degree, since she studied dentistry at UNR for six months and took a year of Social Communication, but she was encouraged to stand out in her role as a businesswoman with different businesses linked to clothing and apparel.

The youngest of the Roccuzzos was her sister’s godmother at the wedding that toured the world with Lionel Messi. The event took place on June 30, 2017 and they celebrated it in the company of their loved ones at a party held in the city of Rosario. Beyond the flashes awakened around the figure of 10, Carla chose to keep a low profile on her social networks.

There is a user on Instagram with the name @carla.roccuzzo, who has more than 6,000 followers and a total of seven publications, but her last activity dates back several years. Among his 24 follows, the names of Lionel Messi and Antonela stand out. They do not follow that account, but they do follow it on their new profile (@car.roccuzzo), which has more than 590 posts. The account is private and she is the only one who can authorize who can see her content. He only has 441 followers and follows 698 other individuals.

Her face, features and gestures give her some similarities with Antonela’s personality and her mother, Patricia, was asked about the relationship between them in an interview given to ¡Hola! Argentina: “The three are very different, but luckily, I managed to make them independent, know how to get along and have a very good relationship with each other, even though they do not always agree in their opinions. They have no friction and that makes me proud. Since they were girls, the three of their friends would get together at home to play and they were all together.”

“Paula is the one who controls everything, she is quite afraid of her children, on the other hand, Carla, who is a doctor, is the most practical and rational. La Negra (Antonela) is in the middle, she is balanced and does not dramatize much,” she declared. Next, he left more details and expressed what the outstanding debt of his life is: “I like to be attentive, seeing how I can help them, I do it unconsciously… I even take care of everyone’s medical appointments! What I do is good for me, it gives me satisfaction. The only thing I can say that I am missing is a female granddaughter.”

