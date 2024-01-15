Who is Gabriel Comănescu, the businessman who was preparing to host PSD leaders in his hotel in Mamaia/ His companies owe hundreds of millions of lei to ANAF, but they also borrow hundreds of millions of lei from the state

#Gabriel #Comănescu #businessman #preparing #host #PSD #leaders #hotel #Mamaia #companies #owe #hundreds #millions #lei #ANAF #borrow #hundreds #millions #lei #state

PSD leaders were preparing to hold several political meetings at the end of January at the seaside, in the resort of Mamaia, in a 5-star hotel owned by businessman Gabriel Comănescu. He also owns the Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP) company, which currently owes ANAF nearly 150 million lei, according to information on the institution’s website.

The meeting should have taken place at Hotel Vega, the only five-star hotel in Constanța-Mamaia, which owns one of the six “blue flag” beaches.

The social democrats were going to go to the sea between January 29-31 (Monday-Wednesday), according to a message convening the social democrats consulted by G4Media. It is about the meetings of the National Political Council and PSD parliamentary groups. But, according to some G4Media sources, PSD president Marcel Ciolacu would have canceled the meeting at Hotel Vega. The political meetings of the social democrats would now take place in Bucharest, in the Palace of the Parliament. Traditionally, this first annual meeting of the PSD leaders took place at the 4-star Mara Hotel in Sinaia.

From the Marine Institute, to profitable oil businesses

Gabriel Comănescu is one of the most influential and discreet businessmen in Romania. According to the Rise Project, Comănescu was born on August 31, 1967, and his entry into the oil business occurred in 1998, when he bought the oil drilling company Foserco Târgu Ocna from the State Property Fund, following a privatization procedure.

Then, in 2001, Comănescu took another important factory from the state, the 1 Mai machinery factory for the oil and gas industry in Ploiesti.

It is not clear where Gabriel Comănescu got the money for these purchases.

Meanwhile, both companies went bankrupt. Uppetrom left behind debts of almost 90 million from the state budget.

In 2004, Comănescu founded his main company, with which he developed the most important businesses over time, Grup Servicii Petroliere (GSP). A year later, GSP took over six offshore oil rigs from the former state-owned company Petrom, sold to OMV in 2004.

The purchase of the platforms was made with money from BCR, as ZF wrote a few years after the transaction. The 125 million dollar loan taken from BCR in 2005 covered 85% of the transaction value, the rest of the amount being covered from own sources, the publication quoted at the end of 2009 wrote. The amount is slightly lower 7 years later, when Gabriel Comănescu told the Rise Project: “Regarding the platforms, this is not a new thing, they were bought with a syndicated loan arranged by Anglo-Romanian Bank London, together with BCR who later came in and Credit Suisse. In the first stage, the credit was 100 or so million for the purchase of the heritage, the platforms and including the heritage from Iran, those two from Iran… (…) I had an agreement with Petrom since 2004 that I would start investing in platforms”. And in a response from the company’s press office to the aforementioned publication, the entire amount of 100 million dollars is mentioned.

After this transaction, OMV Petrom leased the marine drilling platforms from Comănescu’s company to exploit hydrocarbons in the Black Sea, and his business expanded and even consolidated those with OMV Petrom, with which GSP has a contract framework of 1 billion lei, valid until 2027.

Rise Project also reminds that the businessman was indicted in 2012 in the Petromservice case, along with former trade unionist Liviu Luca and businessman Sorin Ovidiu Vîntu. DIICOT then accused him of being part of a criminal group that looted the former Petromservice company and laundered the money from illegal operations. Comănescu later escaped the charges.

Three years ago, GSP announced that it had installed the Ana natural gas production platform for the Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) company, approximately 120 kilometers off the Black Sea. The Ana natural gas production platform is the first one built and installed in Romania in the last 30 years.

And also in 2021, Comănescu’s company came to the attention of public opinion after Economedia showed that GSP was going to be the beneficiary of projects worth almost 600 million euros from the PNRR, alongside Romgaz. GSP would thus have been the only private company chosen by the Ministry of Energy, then led by the liberal Virgil Popescu, to receive European money without a tender, something that triggered the protests of the PSD, a party then in opposition, as well as of the business environment, through AmCham and Concordia Patronage. In the end, the government abandoned the idea and said that, instead of directly financing these one-off projects, Romania would organize a competitive selection of projects.

Comănescu’s companies, indebted to the state

On the other hand, the companies controlled by Gabriel Comănescu have also been noted over time for the debts they accumulated to the state budget, and in some cases they went bankrupt and the state was left with damages of tens of millions of lions.

For example, including the company that operates Hotel Vega, where the party of the social democrats was to take place, has debts of 40.2 million lei, in 2022, according to termene.ro.

Debts of tens or even hundreds of millions of lei still appeared in the state budget for two of its most important companies: GSP Offshore SRL and Grup Servicii Petroliere Logistic SRL. More than 400 million lei, according to data consulted at ANAF by several local publications during 2023.

Now, in mid-January 2024, the termene.ro platform says that both companies had debts to ANAF in the past, but have paid them.

Other companies in the portfolio are, however, tax arrears. Tehnoconstruct Marine Operations SRL, for example, has debts to ANAF on 30.09.2023 of almost 9.6 million lei.

And the damage could mount. For example, at the end of 2022, the Bucharest Court recognized and admitted the entry of a state claim of over 128 million dollars in the table of debts of the bankrupt company, Petromar Resources, which belonged to the tycoon Gabriel Comănescu, according to the court’s decision. The verdict is not final.

The National Mineral Resources Agency (ANRM) sued Petromar Resources SRL, in bankruptcy proceedings, for the amount of 128 million dollars representing assumed and unrealized investments in the off-shore perimeters of the Black Sea, Muridava and Cobălcescu, earned following the 2009 Hague dispute with Ukraine regarding the continental shelf near Snake Island. In addition, Petromar Resources SRL also has debts of over 25.5 million lei according to the termene.ro platform.

At the same time, some of the companies, such as GSP Offshore or Grup Servicii Petroliere, are facing insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings in court. In fact, last year, one of the company’s oldest employees, Radu Petrescu, former director of communication and marketing, also asked for GSP’s bankruptcy.

On the other hand, as noted by the local media, GSP, in some cases, pays its debts when such requests are brought to court and the lawsuits cease.

Overdue payments to individuals as well

In July 2020, G4Media wrote how the Portuguese company Heliportugal suspended its air transport activity within the 1 billion lei contract with OMV Petrom, which was won in 2019 by GSP Offshore. The Portuguese partners of the company owned by Constantin billionaire Gabriel Comănescu then accused GSP Offshore of not paying them outstanding invoices since March.

Heliportugal then told G4Media and Info Sud-Est that it withdrew its helicopters from the marine platforms, demanding the payment of debts of 3 million euros (1.5 million – the amount of the invoices and 1.5 million – the amount of the penalties) and claimed that the representatives of the Portuguese company were threatened “from the highest level in GSP” not to suspend the flights. The Portuguese were to seek resolution of the dispute at the International Court of Arbitration in France.

Debt payment, with loans from state banks

One of the solutions found by Gabriel Comănescu for paying the debts to the budget was to borrow from the state-owned banks. A Rise Project investigation in the spring of 2022 showed that it had just applied for a government loan of over €46 million. According to the quoted source, in previous years, Comănescu’s companies received twice as much, through the same channel: Eximbank, controlled by the government through the Ministry of Public Finance.

His companies periodically contracted loans and financing lines from Eximbank. In total, Comănescu’s group owed Eximbank two years ago, according to the mentioned investigation, almost 450 million lei, but it also benefited from state guarantees of 353 million lei. For example, in the fall of 2021, the request for credit was as “state aid for COVID-19”, with the option of “credit for companies affected by the crisis” being checked in the application from Eximbank. The companies controlled by Comănescu ended 2021 with arrears to ANAF of 292 million lei (over 58 million euros).

From the documents sent for approval, Rise Project writes, it appears that they are borrowing from the state to pay their debts to the state budget.

We also remind that Traian Halalai, the president of Eximbank, together with Gabriel Comănescu was part of the board of directors of the Romanian Association of Exporters (AREX), a professional, non-governmental organization whose aim was to support and promote the interests of Romanian companies that carry out international commercial transactions in in order to consolidate the Romanian presence on foreign markets.

We also remind that a debt of 1 million euros was written off to the GSP company in 2016-2017, during the Dragnea regime, when the government was de facto led by the former PSD leader. The RISE Project showed that, between May 5 and 20, 2016, GSP had its accounts blocked, and Comănescu appealed to the former PSD Minister of Finance, Ionuț Mişa, at the time when he headed the Large Taxpayers department of ANAF.

“Ionuț Mişa lifted the sequestration and staggered the debt over 30 months at a rate of 1 million euros. Thus, ANAF became the temporary owner of the ship Neptun, valued at 37.5 million euros. On December 20, 2016, the current minister Mișa (Minister of Finance in 2016, whom Liviu Dragnea praised as “a good, working minister”, ed.) found that Gabriel Comănescu did not keep his word and did not pay rates so canceled the original deal. However, he also calmed down two days later, when he signed a new debt settlement and, in addition, forgave the company of another debt of over 1 million euros,” RISE Project wrote in 2017. Details, here.

The former PSD Minister of Finance Adrian Câciu declared, after the resignation of Lucian Heiuș from the head of ANAF (May 2023), that “the efficiency of tax collection and the recovery of delays are strictly necessary for budget consolidation”.

Former Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă also appealed to the big taxpayers to pay their debts: “There is a deficit in collection. The deficit mainly belongs to the big taxpayers. I make a public appeal to the big taxpayers to pay their debts to the state” (April 2023).

At the end of November 2023, G4Media showed that ANAF transferred Ionuț Mişa from the head of the Big Taxpayers to the management of another structure in the institution.

The replacement took place in the context of the appearance of a report by the Court of Accounts, which accuses the management of the General Directorate for the Administration of Large Taxpayers within ANAF of “passing the responsibility” to carry out a tax inspection at an alcoholic beverages company that has unpaid tax obligations at budget of 238 million lei.

On the other hand, GSP also faced numerous strikes by employees who accused the company’s management of not paying their salaries month after month.

Comănescu’s political connections

The businessman Gabriel Comănescu is, instead, one of the most involved players in the local energy market. In 2018, two people directly related to Gabriel Comănescu were promoted by former prime minister Viorica Dăncilă to key positions in the energy system. More precisely, Gheorghe Constantin – former director in GSP – had been appointed as the president of the Competent Authority for the Regulation of Offshore Petroleum Operations in the Black Sea, that is, exactly the agency that manages the operations in which the company where Constantin worked has the greatest business interests . Gheorghe Constantin was revoked only in 2021, according to the declaration of wealth. Also, another director from the GSP company, Florin Radu Ciocănelea, had been appointed by the former prime minister Dăncilă to the position of state councilor with energy attributions. Ciocănelea was, moreover, even an administrator of Grup Servicii Petroliere. Florin Ciocănelea died in 2019.

Gabriel Comănescu also has a great influence in the political life of Constanţa county, his messages are often taken over by the local authorities or the Constanta parliamentarians.

Gabriel Comănescu is a former student of the current mayor of Constanta, Vergil Chițac (PNL), which he strongly supported in both electoral campaigns, from 2016 and 2020 respectively, after which Chițac became mayor.

A former Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, said in 2020 for G4Media, in the context in which he was the USR PLUS candidate for Constanța City Hall, that the businessman Gabriel Comănescu, the owner of Grup Servicii Petroliere, would have called him to Bucharest at the end of May 2020 to ask him to withdraw his candidacy, in order to support the PNL candidate Vergil Chițac. Stelian Ion claimed that he met with the tycoon at one of his company’s headquarters in the capital because he was curious about what one of the investors from Constanta wanted to convey to him. Stelian Ion told G4Media that the businessman Gabriel Comănescu first spoke to him about his financial power, and then asked him to withdraw from the race for Constanța City Hall because, otherwise, “he will use all his influence and money” and make everything possible for mayor Vergil Chițac, the PNL candidate whom Comănescu supported 4 years ago, in the local elections. (Details here)

Rise Project also wrote that another influential politician in the energy field intersected in Comănescu’s business circle. It is about Iulian Iancu, former PSD parliamentarian and currently a member of the Regulatory Committee of ANRE (National Energy Regulatory Authority). ANRE is the state control instrument in the energy field.