Who is Gérard Depardieu and what exactly is he accused of? | Movies & Series

Gérard Depardieu lost another award last weekend. Although the French actor was once beloved in the film world, his name now goes hand in hand with news of inappropriate behavior. Who is he and what exactly is he accused of?

Depardieu has more than two hundred titles to his name. The now 74-year-old actor was discovered at a young age in Paris. Afterwards he starred in French films such as Cyrano de Bergerac (1990) in Asterix and Obelix: In the service of his Majesty (2012).

But the actor is also no stranger to the United States. He had roles in, among others 102 Dalmatians (2000) in Life of Pi (2012). He also won prestigious awards, such as a Golden Globe for his role in Green Card (1990).

It’s not just his repertoire that is long. The list of scandals in which he is involved is also extensive. The actor is said to have been guilty of assaulting sixteen women, many of which occurred on film sets. In addition, he is said to have repeatedly made inappropriate sexual comments, as shown in the recently released documentary Depardieu: The Fall of an Ogre. In it he describes women as “big sluts”.

Gérard Depardieu as Obelix (right). Photo: NL Image

Friendships with Castro and Putin

Since the start of the MeToo movement, more and more women have spoken out against Depardieu. Some accusations, such as that of actress Emmanuelle Debever, go back years.

According to Debever, Depardieu allegedly put his hands under her skirt in 1982. The actress died earlier this month at the age of sixty. Her body was found in the Seine. The cause of death is still being investigated by the police.

Depardieu’s friendships, such as that with Cuban President Fidel Castro, also raise questions. In 2013, he received a Russian passport from President Vladimir Putin during a private visit to Russia. Depardieu wanted to join the Russians because he did not agree with the tax rules in France. He is said to own approximately 230 million euros.

The scandals have now had consequences for Depardieu. He lost several awards, including an honorary citizenship in Belgium. An investigation is also underway into the retention of his Légion d’Honneur, one of the highest national honors in France.

Depardieu and Vladimir Putin. Photo: ANP

‘I am not a predator’

There are currently two lawsuits against Depardieu, both filed by actresses. They accuse him of sexual assault and rape. The actor has always denied everything. “All my life I have been provocative, exaggerated and sometimes rude,” he recently wrote in an open letter to the French newspaper Le Figaro. “I have often done things that others do not dare: pushing boundaries, shaking things up. But I am not a rapist or predator.”

Depardieu’s family claims there is an “unprecedented conspiracy” against the actor. In a letter published on Sunday in the French newspaper The Sunday Journal, several family members are speaking out about the case. Among them is also actress Julie Depardieu, Gérard’s daughter.

“Of course we are often shocked by Gérard’s statements, but our father/grandfather/uncle is the target of an unprecedented conspiracy,” the letter says. “In private with his children he is extremely modest, sensitive and even a bit prudish.”

