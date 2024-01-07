Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who pushed her boyfriend to kill her mother? | Media and Culture

#Gypsy #Rose #Blanchard #pushed #boyfriend #kill #mother #Media #Culture

Jan 7, 2024 at 2:34 PM Update: 27 minutes ago

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who admitted helping her boyfriend kill her abusive mother, was released from prison last week. The case attracted worldwide attention and the American ex-con is a phenomenon on social media.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was born in 1991 in the American state of Louisiana. Her parents, Rod and Dee Dee Blanchard, separated before she was born. Blanchard is mainly raised by her mother.

From a young age, Dee Dee stated that her daughter had several medical conditions. She is said to have leukemia and asthma, as well as muscular dystrophy that prevents her from walking. Later, Dee Dee also states that her daughter has the mental age of a seven-year-old due to brain damage.

Blanchard grows up isolated. Her mother keeps a constant eye on her.

As Blanchard enters adulthood, the now 32-year-old discovers that many of her conditions are not true. She meets Nick Godejohn online, with whom she soon starts a relationship.

Her mother tries to prevent Blanchard from having social contacts. Still, the two continue dating. In an attempt to escape the abuse, Blanchard and Godejohn decide to kill her mother.

Gypsy Rose en Dee Dee Blanchard.Foto: HBO

This led to the murder of Dee Dee in 2015. Godejohn stabs Blanchard’s mother to death in her sleep. Blanchard, then 24, pleaded guilty to the murder in 2016 and was sentenced to ten years in prison. Godejohn is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case has attracted a lot of attention worldwide due to the tragic and complex circumstances. Her mother appears to have Munchausen by proxy syndrome. This is a psychological condition in which someone, usually a parent or caregiver, invents or deliberately causes medical problems in someone else (often a child).

Several films and documentaries have been made about Blanchard’s story. This is how the HBO documentary was released in 2017 Mommy Dead and Dearest from, which explored the relationship between Blanchard and her mother. In 2019, Hulu brought the series The Act stars Joey King as Gypsy Rose and Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee Blanchard.

During her time in prison, Blanchard becomes romantically involved with a pen pal, Ryan Scott Anderson. After about a year and a half together, the two decide to get engaged. They will get married in June 2022.

Joey King en Patricia Arquette in The Act.Foto: Hulu

On December 28, 2023 comes Blanchard released early after eight years in prison. In an interview with People says she is “ready for freedom”. “No one will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or that I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every day.”

Her release attracted a lot of attention on social media. A day after Blanchard returns home, she posts a selfie on Instagram with the caption “First selfie of freedom!”. The post has now been liked 6.5 million times. Since then, Blanchard has been keeping her followers updated on her first days at home.

Foto: Instagram Gypsy Rose Blanchard