Who is he, the suddenly popular candidate for president of Russia: the new hope of the opposition or the Kremlin’s project?

Youtube freeze frame/Alina Vituhnovskaya

He is not new to politics

64-year-old B. Nadezhdin is currently a member of the Dolgoprudno City Council. He was one of the founders of the electoral bloc “Soyuz pravyh sil” (“Union of Right Forces”), for some time he headed the Moscow branch of the “Pravaye delo” party, participated in other liberal movements in the early 1990s.

For some time he was Boris Nemtsov’s companion and even an adviser when he was the vice-prime minister. In 1999, he was elected to the State Duma.

Until the middle of last year, B. Nadezhdin participated quite actively in the programs of state-run Russian television, where he played the role of a “controlled liberal” – in order to create the impression of democracy, several persons who disagree with the presenters’ position are invited to the studio. They are usually called names and publicly humiliated, thus showing that they supposedly “don’t understand anything”.

B. Nadeždin even on the roads interview did not hide that he received a monetary reward for this, but did not specify its amount.

