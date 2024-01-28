Who is it? Speed ​​camera vandal causes police headaches in Italy

#Speed #camera #vandal #police #headaches #Italy

The vandal is referred to in Italian media as the ‘fleximan’, after the tool he uses to cut down the speed cameras: an angle grinder, or ‘flessibile’. A few months ago he struck for the first time in northeastern Italy, and since then he has been active fifteen times, as mentioned.

Whether the fleximan acts alone, with an accomplice or whether copycats may also be active is still a mystery. At one of the places where he last struck, the vandal left a handwritten note with an ominous message: ‘fleximan is coming’.

Road safety moderate

Photos of cut-down speed cameras and the above photo of two men attaching their grinding tools to the trunk of a speed camera near the town of Asti in the Piedmont region are circulating on social media. The police have now arrested a 50-year-old suspect there. However, Piedmont is located in the northwest of Italy, while the vast majority of destruction took place on the other side of the country, in the northeastern Veneto region. The question remains whether the police have caught the only fleximan.

Even though some Italians on social media regard fleximan as a ‘kind of modern Robin Hood’, as the BBC writes, road safety in Italy still leaves much to be desired. Within the European Union, Italy is the eighth country when it comes to the number of road traffic fatalities per million inhabitants. In 2022, Italy reported 53 deaths per million inhabitants due to a traffic accident. Romania (86) leads the list, while Sweden (21) has the fewest road deaths. In the Netherlands there are 35 fatalities per million inhabitants.