Who is left alone in the snow? This is how it ended in Winter full of Love | Backbiting

Jan 04, 2024 at 6:13 PM

The last episode of Winter full of Love can be seen via Videoland since today. Who has found love – and who hasn’t? Note: this article contains spoilers.

Benjamin (26) from Switzerland

The catering employee had quite a few men over. It seemed to click with Joshua from Amsterdam, but he was a bit too dominant for Benjamin’s liking. Michiel, the last candidate who came to visit, was also not his dream man. He left very abruptly after an evening full of alcohol and karaoke. And so Benjamin continues through life as a bachelor.

“I don’t have to date for the time being,” he says to a friend in the last episode. “I’m done with those men for a while.”

Edith (51) from Austria

Apartment rental company Edith received three men to visit. There was a friendly connection with all three, but romance failed to materialize. The last candidate Aroen also returned to the Netherlands after a few dates in the snow.

Edith still has contact with Bart. There is no love, but there is friendship. Edith’s son Mats also gets along well with the Limburger. “You were the nicest,” reveals the fourteen-year-old boy, who regularly provided his mother with his unvarnished opinion.

Guido (43) from Sweden

While other participants had to look for love with a magnifying glass, Guido was in a luxurious position. Both Marja and Esmeralda were potential partners for him. He could go to Marja for an in-depth conversation, Esmeralda was there for humor and laughter.

Guido had doubts about his choice until the last moment. When he told a close friend that he had kissed both ladies, she asked, “Is there anyone you felt more comfortable with?” That turned out to be Marja. Guido asked her if she wanted to stay with him longer to see if something could arise.

Marco (55) from Norway

Marco has had several women over at his boutique hotel. These dates were often awkward and a potential dream woman didn’t seem to be among them for Marco. It clicks with candidate Joyce. There were good conversations and they could laugh with each other.

Marco gradually noticed that he was still very busy with his wife, who died a few years ago. He came to the conclusion that he is not quite ready for a relationship. And so we said goodbye to Joyce, who returned to Almere.

Saul (29) from Switzerland

After just a few days they kissed candidate Amy Rose. More women came to visit Saul, including his ex Raffaela, with whom he was together for five years until five years ago. There is still a good bond between the two and he wanted to see if their friendship could blossom into a romance again.

That turned out not to be the case, also because he has romantic feelings for Amy Rose. He chose the twenty-year-old influencer for a night away in Italy.

Whether the couples are still together will be announced by RTL after January 11. The last episode will be on that day Winter full of Love seen on television.

