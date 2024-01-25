Who is Rafał Zaorski? A millionaire can boast of a good job

#Rafał #Zaorski #millionaire #boast #good #job

Rafał Zaorski today he is one of the most popular millionaires in Poland, but in the past his figure was known only among investors. He showed, among other things, how he makes money on market transactions as a trader, achieving six-figure profits.

Rafał Zaorski introduces himself on LinkedIn and YouTube as: “Sultan of Aliens” (this is how he describes his position at BigShortbets, whose location he describes as “Kurvix Galaxy”). In addition, he claims that the business website is “for boomers.” He also likes memes that appear on his Instagram from time to time. Zaorski was born on October 22, 1978, so he is from generation X, which is not that far from the so-called “baby boomers”.

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: Nino about business – Rafał Zaorski: we are annoying to “sucker hunters”

Rafał Zaorski’s fortune is shrouded in mystery

Rafał Zaorski openly talks about his shares in the company of the Polish game producer Noobz (12.7%), the producer of artisanal canned goods Ed Red (5%) and the mobile payment provider mPay (5%). In addition, there is “spiritus movens”, i.e the main driver and originator of BigShortBets. The investor willingly shares financial successes on social media, but his fortune is shrouded in mystery.

Rafał Zaorski is the owner of the most expensive apartment in Poland

However, one of Rafał Zaorski’s largest and most famous investments is an apartment in… the most prestigious skyscraper in Poland – Złota 44. This is where they live, among others Lewandowski Whether Joanna Krupa, but also many other richest faces of show business. However, following the unwritten hierarchy of the building, this is it Zaorski is “the most important tenant”.

In June 2022, he bought apartment number 504, whose value was PLN 23 million. As he confessed in an interview with Bankier.pl, this amount had to be divided into several transactions that he made over three months. It is not only his house with a beautiful view of Warsaw, but also a meeting place for people involved in the cryptocurrency market. Interestingly, Rafał Zaorski not so long ago he intended to sell the property, and this one attracted quite a lot of interest. It was viewed by a dozen or so potential buyers. Currently, however, there is talk about dividing the apartment into shares.

Among them (merchants’ note) are private individuals and people who are thinking about dividing an apartment or a company. There are also some merchants willing to pay in full in cash, but I haven’t checked them out yet. Two clients asked if I could mention after the purchase that they had bought a flat and I think they treat it as an advertising equivalent – he told Bankier.pl.

Rafał Zaorski is a well-known investor. However, he does not educate himself for money

Rafał Zaorski successfully entered the cryptocurrency market in 2022, trading, among others, BTC and ETH. Thanks to these transactions, he accumulated PLN 44 million. In addition, on YouTube he shares his best deals and shows how he earns big money. However, he does not sell training himself, because, as he admits on Twitter, there is a market for making money.

I don’t sell training. I don’t perform for money. He doesn’t advertise broccoli. There is a market to make money – we read in the description on his Twitter.

However, it is worth recalling that in 2019, the millionaire published a book “About speculation. Everything you need to know”. Interestingly, the first edition (because the second one was published some time ago and was available for less than PLN 300) of this work sold 1,000 copies in six days for approximately PLN 132,399. The entire amount was donated to charities. However, what draws attention is the content of the book, which is… completely empty. This is to symbolize the fact that the true nature of speculation. Of course, this literary work can still be bought second-hand, but the price is outrageous. Initially, the book cost just over PLN 130. You can get it on Allegro for between PLN 4,900 and PLN 1 MILLION.

Of course, if you want to try the items recommended by Rafał Zaorski, it is worth checking out his Instagram. The photos featured titles such as “The Tender Guide”, “Chasing Black Unicorns” and “Boy Plunger” (the preparation of the Polish version of which was financed by a millionaire).

Controversy around Rafał Zorski

Today, Rafał Zaorski is talked about mainly around the investment at Złota 44, but he has had many more controversies to his credit. He calls analysts from one of the investment banks “little pees”, and also expresses great disapproval about training related to the educational investment industry. In 2022, it was also widely reported that the millionaire was to use funds from investors as part of the BigShortBets project for private market transactions.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.

Sort by PopularNewestOldest

it certainly didn’t come out of nowhere.

an unbelievable person and that’s it. People, stay away from him!

a drug that other people stand behind…

What does it mean? – However, what attracts attention is the content of the book, which is… completely empty. This is to symbolize the fact that the true nature of speculation.

This apartment is a scam. I wonder how many people he managed to deceive?

Latest comments (63)

Does he have a girlfriend now?

a run-of-the-mill kid who pretends to be a teenager

He has a seriously frightened and unhappy look in his eyes, and his voice is trembling and uncertain.

“It’s meant to symbolize the fact that the true nature of speculation.” I see.

Similar to Palikot, even similar…

A writer from Canada came up with the idea of ​​writing two stories, starting from two ends of the book and meeting in the middle. The publisher did not agree and it is printed. This was his second epic flip. The first was to write Life of Pi. He took the idea from a book by a Latin American writer and made a fortune from it. Only because he was from Canada. I don’t trust clever writers or brilliant ones. A writer is like a painter, he is a painter if he can paint a human face realistically and not an epic triangle on a square.

A strange man who just had a fluke in life

And now he’s paying you for articles and improving your image 😜😜😜

Do you know the term: pole?

Books are written. He stapled the notebooks which he sells for thousands. All in all, it’s a good idea for money laundering

I’m surprised at all these idiots and celebrities who spend millions of dollars pointlessly to visit/live in such places. Vanity and wealth shown and in return, actually great prestige

Do you see this title wrong?? “watra”???? Mega level down. There are still some spelling and stylistic errors, etc. Are only those from Widłaland working in the editorial office?

He probably made his money by cheating others like the rest of those with bitcoins