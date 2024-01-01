Who is responsible for the Super Cup cancellation?

#responsible #Super #Cup #cancellation

Football is like no other sport. There were times when countries fought and cities clashed over it.

People from the stands are killed. It may even create a basis for political turmoil.

That’s why every decision, every word, every agreement signed regarding football should be carefully evaluated in advance.

Not playing the Super Cup is simply scandalous.

The other day, the Turkish Football Federation, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray managements issued a joint statement that did not mention the real reasons for the incident in detail.

Even yesterday, when I wrote this article, there was still information pollution and uncertainty.

If the information received so far is correct, the two clubs have agreed to play the match in Riyadh for $4 million in revenue.

In fact, President Erdoğan was surprised and asked why the cup was being played outside, and when he heard that the club presidents approved and wanted it, he said, “Okay then.”

So, the words “Erdoğan took the Super Cup match away” are not true.

It seems that the reason why the clubs wanted the match not to be played in Riyadh a month before the match was due to the reactions from the fans. However, they later agreed to play. So, some requests were made and accepted.

On the day of the match, all hell broke loose on social media when information began to circulate that the Saudi authorities did not allow the singing of the National Anthem, did not allow Turkish flags, and did not allow the players to warm up wearing T-shirts with Ataturk’s image printed on them.

Afterwards, the information that they were not allowed to sing the National Anthem and that Turkish flags were banned turned out to be lies.

The questions that need to be answered now are:

Has written approval been received before the match for the players to warm up on the field, wearing jerseys with Atatürk’s picture on them, and holding banners saying “How happy is the one who says “I am a Turk” and “Peace at home, peace in the world”?

Or did the clubs make these decisions on the match day after social media reaction?

CRISIS COULD NOT BE MANAGED

The teams conveyed these requests to TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi, but did he not get permission? Or did they act in the hope that this issue would somehow be resolved on the day of the match?

FIFA’s rules regarding matches to be played in a foreign country are clear.

It must be announced two weeks in advance which team will wear what.

Permission must also be obtained for banners to be displayed on the field and in the stands days before the match.

On the match day, you cannot say, “I will not wear this jersey, I will wear this, I will go on the field with this banner.” If you say so, neither the country where the match will be played nor FIFA will accept it.

If verbal or written permission was obtained for these requests before the match and the Saudi authorities changed their decision during the match time, the clubs are absolutely right.

Ataturk is the founding leader of this country and deserves full respect. If any disrespect has been committed, it must be held accountable.

If there is no such agreement, then whoever is responsible must be held accountable!

The ball is now in the court of TFF and the club presidents! It must be revealed who made the mistake.

Despite everything, the cancellation of the match at the last minute shows that TFF cannot manage the crisis!

***

FOOTBALL COMMENTATORS SISTER

Many of the football commentators who talked and discussed football from morning to night were not around during the Super Cup crisis.

Most of them made evasive comments.

While all hell broke loose in Turkey, the on-screen commentators should have explained what rules FIFA and UEFA would follow when playing a match in a country other than the home of the two teams.

The rules of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation should also have been conveyed to the audience.

It was strange that instead of sports commentators on news channels, experts in politics and military strategy commented on the cancellation of the Super Cup.

Normally, at that time, people who knew football and the procedures in international matches should have been highlighted in the media.

People were exposed to information pollution, false news and manipulation for hours.

***

HOW IS THIS MANİFESTO?

Emre Kiremitçi, who killed MK’s friend, taxi driver Mustafa Kılıçaslan, in Kayseri, in order to find MK, with whom he had an argument over a debt issue, was sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment.

In his last defense, Kiremitçi said, “The manifesto has strict rules. If someone does wrong to you and you cannot find him, you kill his best friend. That’s what I did. I had special bullets in my bag that were not used in Turkey. If I had not been caught, I would have come to Kayseri and called MK.” “I was going to kill him too. I have no regrets,” he said.

If you are going to kill MK, what is your friend’s fault? And what are those special bullets? And which manifesto is he talking about? The killer’s appearance is also strange.

The killer may have misunderstood a manifesto he read somewhere or watched in a TV series!

There are people in this life who are both strange and bad. Coming across them must have been the biggest misfortune.

***

AFTER I DIE WHAT DOES HE DO NEXT?

In Trabzon, 80-year-old Yaşar Aytekin committed suicide after killing his 52-year-old mentally disabled daughter Gülgün Aytekin.

The cause of the incident is not yet known! The first thing that came to my mind was whether your father thought about who would take care of his daughter after his death and whether bad things would happen to her.

Of course, the state has disabled care centers and private, although expensive, care homes.

There are centers that do their job properly, but some also become the subject of news with bad events.

If Aytekin committed murder and committed suicide because he could not find someone to whom he could safely entrust his daughter’s life after her death, both a film and a documentary could be made out of this incident.

In this life, while some of us are dealing with small daily troubles, some of us are going through big tests.

Those who have mentally disabled children who are completely dependent on care experience pain that many of us cannot understand.

The worst thing is the worry and fear of what they will do after I die.

***



