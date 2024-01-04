Who is the Argentine expert promoting a new medicine: “By healing the intestinal microbiota, more than 90 diseases can be cured”

#Argentine #expert #promoting #medicine #healing #intestinal #microbiota #diseases #cured

The gastroenterologist and author of the book “Reset your intestines”, doctor Facundo Pereyra, explained to Infobae: “Most of us do not know that digestive problems wreak havoc on the entire body: skin conditions, headaches and migraines, overweight , autoimmune diseases and the list goes on…” (Illustrative Image Infobae)

It’s good to use the momentum of a new year to ponder and even reconfigure the idea of ​​what a new medicine means. That does not mean leaving aside traditional medicine, but rather providing it with the health perspectives of men and women of the 21st century. Traversed – and troubled – by a time that proposes us to live longer, – older and longer-lived societies – but where we need to improve, live longer and better.

In this line of thought, the Argentine gastroenterologist Facundo Pereyra – originally from the city of Cipolletti, province of Río Negro – has a lot to say; and he is not afraid to affirm that a part of his clinical practice corresponds to alternative medicine. Everything is based on a solid career with specializations in the best hospitals in the country and abroad; and also in what he learned from his own father, Juan Carlos Pereyra, surgeon and gastroenterologist and the first endoscopist that Patagonia had, and who was fundamental in his training.

Through his medical approach, which incorporates traditional medicine with functional medicine, Dr. Pereyra addresses imbalances in the intestinal microbiota that generate a wide variety of symptoms and diseases, some related to the digestive system and others not. And this is where the originality of his theories and practices is found, which have been generating good results in a large number of patients.

“No one had ever treated a patient with diseases associated with the microbiota. For example, no one has ever taken someone with a migraine, with anxiety, with depression, with psoriasis, and given them a treatment aimed at improving the microbiota. That is what we do in our program,” he remarked in a dialogue with Infobae, the specialist in internal medicine, gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy.

Dr. Facundo Pereyra is a gastroenterologist trained at the University of Salvador, the Hospital de Clínicas and the Udaondo Hospital. He believes and practices in his office the so-called functional medicine, which reverts traditional medicine according to this time.

Pereyra experienced medicine in his own home and then completed formal studies at the University of Salvador, where he obtained his medical degree. Subsequently, he completed his residency at the great Hospital de Clínicas General San Martín, dependent on the University of Buenos Aires, and specialized in Gastroenterology at the Bonorino Udaondo Hospital, a reference center in gastroenterology. “Most of us don’t know that digestive problems wreak havoc throughout the body: skin conditions, headaches and migraines, being overweight, autoimmune diseases and the list goes on…”

Dr. Pereyra assures that it was his father who “opened his head.” “My father,” he told Infobae, “saw that many gastroenterology patients were cured when they went to naturopathic doctors,” after discovering that “the only thing they did was change their diet,” he put it into practice and saw that he managed to “cure some diseases.” ”.

“When I arrived in my native Patagonian land Cipolletti, from Buenos Aires, from a very extensive training in gastroenterological clinic, I spent more than four years at the Hospital de Clínica and six at the Udaondo Hospital, I came from a very orthodox training and everything What my father explained to me, what happened to him in the office, I didn’t believe it because it wasn’t in any paper. Doctors are very scientific, what is not proven is of no use. But over time I began to see that it did work. Some patients told me, ‘hey, your dad cured me of arthritis or depression or migraine’ and the treatment he did was basically changing their diet.”

“There I discovered a theory that is still considered alternative medicine today, but I believe it will be the medicine of the future, which is called Functional Medicine. And today it already has a department and the epicenter is in the Cleveland Clinic, in the United States. It will happen in the fairly near future and it is already having very good results, but medicine still does not fully accept it,” he said. “We already have five papers. There are five abstracts that I sent to the United States. And we are working on a very big job that has not yet been published,” Pereyra revealed to Infobae.

“What science discovered, and we are working a lot on this,” he said, “is that some people when they have a bad belly are bloated because they ate too much, or mixed foods.”

The specialist explained that the core idea of ​​Functional Medicine is ancient, “Hippocrates already said it 2,300 years ago, the intestine can be a source of diseases.” This medical current speaks – as he himself is doing now – that the “gut can be permeable and describes the leaky intestine as a source of diseases and symptoms that we associate with the microbiota, and this is what I have been observing for many years in my patients,” he stressed.

“We say it is an alternative medicine,” he added, “because leaky gut is not yet scientifically accepted. But I am convinced that it does exist; because many patients who have digestive symptoms also have other symptoms.”

“The gut functions as a filter or barrier to control what is absorbed into the blood, and a leaky gut can lead to a cascade of health problems. Thus, the imbalance of the microbiota can contribute to diseases that do not only have to do with the gastrointestinal aspect”, but rather “the microbiota functions as an endocrine organ, it is an organ that has a role almost as important as the kidney or liver. “said the doctor.

“When the microbiota begins to become impoverished – the number of species, of bugs, decreases, there are fewer bacteria, fewer fungi, fewer viruses, fewer archaea – and this organ begins to fail; We began to get sick silently,” she said.

“The intestine works as a filter or barrier to control what is absorbed into the blood, and a leaky intestine can generate a cascade of health problems,” said the expert (Illustrative Image Infobae)

—Dr. Pereyra, let’s start at the beginning, what is the intestinal microbiota?

—Facundo Pereyra: The intestinal microbiota lives in the intestine and generates substances that are good for the body in general. The more varied it is, the better, there are more substances that help our health. I’m talking about anti-inflammatory substances, antidepressant substances, fatty acids that control intestinal disease, vitamins and metabolites that science is increasingly discovering how they benefit us.

—What happens when the microbiota begins to fail?

—When the microbiota begins to become impoverished, the number of species decreases, there are fewer bacteria, fungi, viruses, archaea, it means that this organ begins to fail; and we began to get sick silently. Something very important is that “this low microbiota” affects the immune system, because when the microbiota becomes impoverished, there are fewer bugs, and part of the substances it produces are called short-chain fatty acids, especially one called butyrate. , which protects intestinal permeability, begins to become impoverished and our intestine begins to become more permeable.

The intestine works like a filter that lets in the good, what nourishes us; and at the same time, it does not allow bad things to pass through, such as toxins, poorly digested foods, microorganisms. So that filter, when the microbiota becomes impoverished as there are fewer short-chain fatty acids, less butyrate, there begins to be a leak, a filtrate, a leaky intestine.

The expert maintains that the combo he describes to heal the intestine, the immune system and the neurological system is an elimination diet fused with supplements and SYNLAB/MICROBA stress management

At this point, Dr. Pereyra described the problems derived from the poor functioning of the intestinal microbiota

-Digestive problems, which are the most common, “such as, for example, abdominal distension, diarrhea, constipation. These are the most common ones that everyone associates it with,” he said.

-Problems derived from a tired or overactive immune system.

-Problems that affect the brain with various symptoms linked to mental health.

—And what happens when the intestine begins to filter toxins?

—It affects the immune system that lives largely in the intestine. 70% of immune cells – leukocytes – live in the intestine, precisely to protect us from bad things entering and making us sick.

When the intestine becomes too permeable, the immune system is overloaded and weakened, generating a release of cytokines that ends in what is called chronic low-grade inflammation. That is, on the one hand, the immune system becomes depressed, because it is working too much, overwork makes it tired and there are many inflammatory cytokines, we enter a state of chronic inflammation that generates many symptoms and activates many diseases.

Although there is no direct relationship, the concept of age-related inflammation is increasingly being talked about. It is known that many of the events that precipitate death and events of old age have to do with our body becoming inflamed.

At this point, Dr. Pereyra described a series of infections and symptoms that appear due to a tired immune system or — “the other side of the coin” — is an overactive immune system. “When cytokines enter the blood, they generate non-specific symptoms that medicine is only now beginning to understand and that I have been studying for years,” he revealed.

These are some of the examples of the “more than 90 clinical conditions” that, according to Pereyra, can be cured through the recovery of microbiota health.

-Recurrent urinary tract infections

-Different viruses

-Repetitive pharyngitis

-Gastroenteritis

-Candidiasis vaginal

-Herpes

-Headaches

-Tingling and numbness

-Skin rash

-Itch

– Allergies, rhinitis

-Swelling of hands, feet and face

-Chronic fatigue

-Addiction to sugar flour

-Difficulty losing weight

-Chronic fatigue

-Joint and muscle pain

The specialist explained that the core idea of ​​Functional Medicine is ancient, “Hippocrates already said it 2,300 years ago, the intestine can be a source of diseases” (Illustrative Image Infobae)

-Some autoimmune diseases can be activated or worsened, especially Hashimoto’s, lupus, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis.

-Female hormonal problems, such as polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, premenstrual syndromes and infertility.

-Hair loss

-Blurry vision

-Brain fog

-Restless legs syndrome

-Pain in the soles of the feet

Dr. Pereyra also explained the reason for the well-known phrase that currently states that “the intestines are the second brain of the body.” “It is called that because there are many neurons in the intestine, there are trillions of neurons. The intestines have the same number of neurons as the spinal cord or brain of a dog and have the same neurotransmitters as the brain.

The first brain is connected to the second brain by the vagus nerve, which functions as a highway between both organs. This relationship is seen when, for example, we fall in love and feel butterflies in our tummies, or we get nervous and diarrhea, constipation or irritable bowel syndrome appear.

“What science discovered, and we are working a lot on this,” he said, “is that some people when they have a bad belly are bloated because they ate too much, or mixed foods, or ate gluten and are sensitive to gluten, or took Anything that hurts the belly, that inflammation of the intestine can generate effects on the brain, such as insomnia, anxiety or depression.”

Everything is based on a solid career with specializations in the best hospitals in Argentina and abroad and also on what he learned from his own father, Juan Carlos Pereyra (Illustrative Image Infobae)

–How is this link between the intestine and mental health explained?

—There are many mechanisms that explain it. One is the mechanism of neuroinflammation, which is the most popular. When the intestine is inflamed, permeability can also increase due to several things, such as gluten and dairy products in predisposed people, poor diet, painkillers, antibiotics, having had gallbladder surgery, hormonal changes due to pregnancy and childbirth, a digestive virus, anything that causes the intestine to become inflamed and more permeable causes toxins to be filtered that generate hyperactivity of the immune system and end up activating a lot of production of cytokines, which are weapons that leukocytes have to kill. to the enemy, generates inflammation of the nervous system and generates insomnia, anxiety, depression.

When the intestine is bad (sick), the microbiota becomes impoverished, and then there is less serotonin produced in the bacteria, and consequently there would be less serotonin in the brain, which is the hormone of happiness, so we become sad.

—What is the innovative treatment that you propose, and that in your book you called “resetting the intestines”?

—What is needed to be able to reverse an inflamed intestine and heal the immune system, the neurological system and all the symptoms of disease that this entails, is to put the intestine to rest.

Design a custom diet, and I also learned this from alternative medicine. Naturism says that you have to put your organs to rest so that they heal themselves. So we merged the FODMAP diet, which is given by almost all gastroenterologists.

But the FODMAP diet lacked a little more because it allows oats, which have a little bit of gluten; red meat, which is bad for some patients; It allows lactose-free products that, even if the lactose is removed, the patient continues eating casein, a product that is also inflammatory. So, I merged the functional medicine elimination diet with the FODMAP diet.

To this we also add some supplements that may be useful, always after medical consultation. We use a lot of magnesium and omega 3, which are anti-inflammatory, which produce very surprising changes in many people, and we add stress management practices so that the intestine is as calm as possible.

The combo I described for healing the gut, immune system, and neurological system is an elimination diet fused with supplements and stress management. And in that combo on day seven, more or less, the patient already begins to feel very well; and on day eight or nine we begin to reintroduce foods and we add one food per day in a controlled manner and see which food generates the symptom.

We have calculated that 20% of people do not improve at all with intestinal reset. They are almost always people who have very severe stress and we guide them ourselves. If the person has too much anxiety, we use adaptogenic mushrooms, 5-HTP, or theanine. (Illustrative Image Infobae)

In many people, the symptom is delayed. Eat a chocolate cake today and it takes three days for the migraine to appear again. Until this process of eliminating, evaluating, reintroducing and comparing is carried out, the person cannot understand what is happening to them.

Then, to maintain it, the key is to have previously detected which foods are harmful. Once the symptoms are improved, you return to normal life, but the food that was discovered to be bad must be eliminated, or perhaps, just dosed.

—How does stress fit into this scheme?

—In our plan it is very important. That’s why, in order to heal and put the intestine to rest, reset it, we have to give the intestine a spa.

Therefore, we not only take out all the foods that are bad for him and put in all the foods that are good for him. We also do everything possible to make the patient as relaxed as possible. We ask that you exercise every day and we send you filmed virtual classes for beginners and that you meditate every day. And those who have never meditated, even if they take the test, because there are two very important active things we can do to manage stress: meditation and exercise.

—What happens when the person is not cured?

—Of course there are people who are not cured with the reset. We have calculated that 20% of people do not improve at all and they are almost always people who have very severe stress and we ourselves guide them, we follow up, we have a protocol. For example, if the person has too much anxiety, we give treatment for anxiety, we use adaptogenic mushrooms, 5-HTP, theanine or we send the patient to a doctor who will give them a neuromodulator if necessary.

—Is overcoming diseases derived from poor functioning of the intestines linked to increasing longevity?

—Although there is no direct relationship, there is more and more talk about the concept of age inflammation. It is known that many of the events that precipitate death and events of old age have to do with our body becoming inflamed, the immune system becoming overactive. Not necessarily due to a leaky intestine, but also due to the passage of age. There are many factors, it could be a poor diet, a leaky gut, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, chronic stress, alcoholism, smoking. There is no very direct relationship studied by science between inflamed and leaky intestine and longevity, but the concepts are very similar: you must manage stress, eat a healthy diet and exercise.