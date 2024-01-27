Who is the doctor Hani Abdel Gawad against whom Naguib Sawiris revolted?

#doctor #Hani #Abdel #Gawad #Naguib #Sawiris #revolted

Dr. Hani Abdel-Gawad Suleiman, as he is called, is considered one of the most important spine surgeons and the Spine Magician. He has recently become famous for his success in performing the most difficult surgeries to treat scoliosis in children, and he has succeeded in treating difficult cases that were rejected by leading doctors in all countries of the world.

Businessman Naguib Sawiris

Businessman Naguib Sawiris revolted because of him and defended Egypt, its doctors, its civilization, and its people after a “tweet” by a Kuwaiti researcher that insulted Egypt, requesting that Dr. Hani Abdel Gawad travel to Kuwait to work there to benefit from his experience since Egypt is collapsing economically – as he put it.

In the following report, Vito reviews the biography of Dr. Hani Abdel-Gawad Suleiman.

Dr. Hani Abdel Gawad, from the village of Basateen, from the city of Damanhour in Beheira Governorate, joined the Faculty of Medicine at Al-Azhar University to fulfill his dream of becoming a doctor. He was appointed as a teaching assistant at the Faculty of Medicine, then an assistant lecturer, and obtained a doctorate in the specialty of spinal surgery.

Dr. Hani Abdel Gawad

From time to time, the Egyptian and Arab media write about the success of Dr. Hani Abdel Gawad in treating cases of kyphosis in the spine in children and young people, as the kyphosis causes them difficulty in movement and lack of a normal life.

Dr. Hani Abdel Gawad succeeds in treating them after a surgery that takes 6 hours, and patients from all Arab countries come to him for treatment inside Egypt, where the surgeries he performs achieve impressive success rates.

Pediatric and Adult Spine Surgery Fellowship

Dr. Hani Abdel-Gawad Suleiman obtained several certificates in pediatric and adult spine surgery fellowship in the United States of America and Canada.

Dr. Hani Abdel Gawad

He began specializing in spine surgery when he joined the deputy head of the orthopedic department at Al-Azhar University in 2004. For three years as deputy head, he worked in the spine unit. He hoped to be one of the most skilled spine surgeons, not in Egypt but in the world.

He succeeded in obtaining a spine surgery fellowship in America in 2007, and Dr. Hani Abdel Gawad then worked in the spine surgery unit at the Nasser Institute at the Ministry of Health, then obtained another spine fellowship for one year from the University of Montreal in Canada in 2009.

After Dr. Hani Abdel Gawad returned from Canada, he worked in the spine surgery unit in the Orthopedic Department of Al-Azhar University, where he devoted himself to spine surgery and completing his doctoral thesis on correcting curvature of the spine after accidents.

Dr. Hani Abdel Gawad Soliman was honored several times in Egypt and a number of countries and received several awards from many international organizations and universities for his work as a spinal surgery consultant for children and adults.

Sawiris responds to a Kuwaiti researcher

The business engineer, Naguib Sawiris, responded to the tweet of the Kuwaiti researcher Sultan Al-Harbi, which was offensive to Egypt, in which he said: “Since Egypt has fallen and its boat has sunk, and countries are taking the best and most brilliant of their sons, I suggest that Kuwait take the charming surgeon Dr. Hani Abdel-Jawad to open his clinic with us and we can benefit.” “He has a lot of knowledge and creativity.”

Engineer Naguib Sawiris taught the Kuwaiti researcher a harsh lesson, and wrote in response: “Egypt has not and will not fall, even if its management is wrong. Its people are mighty and its civilization is ancient and great, and no one will take its sons, neither with a passport nor with money. Their Egyptianness is deep in its roots, and if they accept honor or celebration, they will not abandon it.” “And its people are innocent of the economic crisis we are facing! As for our doctor, he is our pride and he is free in his decision.”

