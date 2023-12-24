Who is the mysterious star of Bethlehem that shone at the birth of Jesus? Scientists explained what this cosmic phenomenon could be

#mysterious #star #Bethlehem #shone #birth #Jesus #Scientists #explained #cosmic #phenomenon

Some of the information we know about the Star of Bethlehem originally appeared in the Gospel of Matthew and was later overlaid with interpretations or embellishments.

The Bible does not speak of three kings, only of “magicians” (sages, sorcerers, or astrologers) who brought the three gifts. The Greek word usually translated as “star” (αστερα – astera/astra, from which the word “astronomy” comes) can also refer to a planet or other celestial objects such as a comet.

Nor does the Bible mention that the star was extremely bright, and it had no meaning to anyone but the wise men.

However, many versions have been put forward over the years trying to explain this element of the Christmas story. Does the Star of Bethlehem have any astronomical basis?