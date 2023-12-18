Who is the teenager who died in the high school boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc. David would have turned 18 this Christmas

#teenager #died #high #school #boarding #school #Odorheiu #Secuiesc #David #turned #Christmas

She had finished her studies and entered the Tamási Áron high school boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc, together with other classmates. He never suspected for a moment that it would be the last time he would see the light of day. In an instant everything came crashing down. David and three other young women were trapped under the rubble.

In the courtyard of the boarding school, several workers would have made excavations to connect the building to the sewage network and the rainwater network. It is possible that the work carried out under the foundation of the building has affected the resistance structure. At around 4:30 p.m., a wall collapsed and two floors collapsed.

David and his colleagues were trapped under the rubble. One by one, the rescuers tried to pull them out. The first girls were brought out in a conscious and semi-conscious state. For the third victim, pulled unconscious from under the ruins, resuscitation maneuvers were needed. After efforts against the clock, the child’s heart started beating again, but her condition is still serious. She was transported to a hospital in Mureș.

Seconds passed, and the rescuers managed to make contact with David. With the last efforts, the child tried to guide them to him. He wanted to live and be found. But when the rescuers managed to find him, the boy was taken out unconscious. They also performed CPR for him and all the people gathered there prayed for him. But David could no longer fight. His heart stopped forever.

The 17-year-old teenager was raised only by his mother. On December 25, Christmas itself, he would have turned 18. Unfortunately, she won’t be celebrating her coming-of-age party, but her funeral. David will no longer receive gifts, but bouquets of flowers and tears. He paid with his life for a wrong Romanian principle: Let it go as it is.

