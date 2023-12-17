Who is the young Romanian hostage killed by Hamas. She was kidnapped from the “Supernova” music festival in the desert

#young #Romanian #hostage #killed #Hamas #kidnapped #Supernova #music #festival #desert

The Forum of Families of Hostages and Missing Persons announced Saturday evening that 27-year-old Romanian-Israeli dual citizen Inbar Haiman was killed after being taken hostage by Palestinian terrorists during the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel, reports The Times of Israel.

Haiman, a visual communication student from Haifa, is survived by her parents and a brother. Her family has been notified by the authorities about the death, the Forum said.

The forum did not say how or when Haiman was killed. Her body is believed to still be held by terrorists in the Strip.

Haiman was taken from the desert music festival, Supernova, where terrorists massacred at least 360 people and kidnapped dozens.

Haiman was volunteering at the festival, according to her friend, Noam Alon.

She texted Alon about the Hamas attack, and he told her to avoid the roads, where gunmen were slaughtering young revelers as they tried to flee in cars and on foot.

When Alon and Haiman’s family later posted her details on social media after losing contact with her, they included a description of her tattoos and what she was wearing. People got in touch, recognizing Haiman and the distinctive tights she was wearing that day.

The family eventually learned from two people who had been with Haiman, who told them that she first hid under a stage with friends and then took cover under a bush.

They told the family that Haiman was found by Hamas terrorists armed with knives, who dragged her outside and put her on a motorcycle.

Eventually, the family and Alon received a video posted by Hamas on Telegram, which showed the bloodied and beaten girl surrounded by four men.

Alon spoke to The Guardian in late October about his efforts to secure his girlfriend’s release.

News of her death came a day after the army said it had recovered the bodies of two soldiers and a civilian hostage who were taken prisoner by Hamas on October 7.

128 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza – not all alive – after 105 civilians were freed by Hamas during a week-long ceasefire in late November. Four hostages were released before this and one was rescued by troops. The bodies of eight hostages were also recovered and three were accidentally killed by the army on Friday.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the death of 21 of those still held by Hamas, citing information and findings obtained by troops operating in Gaza.

