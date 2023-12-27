Who makes the SF for the photovoltaic park of Craiova City Hall

#photovoltaic #park #Craiova #City #Hall

The town hall would like to provide public lighting with electricity produced by a photovoltaic park

The City Hall of Craiova published in SEAP, in October of this year, a tender through which it wanted to contract a company to deal with the feasibility study for a photovoltaic park that the municipality wants to build in order to try to save the money that pays their utility bills. Recently, the city hall chose the company that will handle the feasibility study.

Land of over 80,000 square meters

Craiova City Hall wants to have all the data for the construction of a photovoltaic park on a land it owns on Aleea 1 Șimnic, no. 65A. It has an area of ​​81,423 square meters. Most likely, Olguța Vasilescu thought that hard times await us. So he wants the public lighting in the city to be provided, at some point, by the energy produced with photovoltaic panels.

“The proposed project responds directly and addresses, to a large extent, three of the biggest needs of any local public authority in Romania and beyond: financial constraints, exacerbated following the outbreak of the global economic-financial situation; the energy problem – the need for real energy independence based on local sources, in a world where the pressure on resources is becoming greater; regional/national/European/global environmental concerns and the urgent limitation of anthropogenic influence on climate change. … The municipality of Craiova intends to obtain financing within the framework of the open calls from European funds to cover in whole or in part, depending on the technical solution found, the necessary electricity consumption as well as the consumption with the public lighting system”, reasoned the mayor’s office in contract specifications.

How much will it cost our business and who is doing the study

Initially, the contract was auctioned for the estimated amount of 264,333 lei, excluding VAT. However, the company that won the auction left a little of the price and will do the feasibility study for the photovoltaic park for 260,000 lei (52,288.63 EUR), excluding VAT. The feasibility study will be carried out by the Cluj company Conceptyx Energy SRL

She will not have much time to fulfill the contract. According to the specifications, “for the preparation of the necessary documentation to obtain the approvals and agreements specified in the urban planning certificate: maximum 10 days from the signing of the contract; – for the preparation of the feasibility study 60 days from the date of receipt of the order to start the services issued by the purchaser. The duration of the provision does not include the periods necessary to obtain the approvals and agreements according to the urban planning certificate”. So, at the latest in the first spring month of 2024, the municipality should have available the SF for which it pays just over 52,000 euros, excluding VAT.

There’s a long way away

This step, however, does not guarantee that our city will benefit from electricity produced with the help of photovoltaic panels. After having the feasibility study, the town hall will try to build the park with the help of a project with European funds.

But whether he will get funding for it and for how long remains to be seen. For now, the municipality has specified in the specifications of the SF contract what elements should be found in the photovoltaic park. It is obviously about photovoltaic panels, tracking system, stationary supports with fixed elevation mounted on the ground with southern exposure, three-phase inverters, electrical connection cabinets, cables and electrical devices, IT command and management system and electricity metering . The mayor’s office also mentioned that the minimum duration of operation of the photovoltaic park should be between 20 and 25 years. The company that will prepare the feasibility study will have to provide the municipality with all the solutions and technical details necessary to build the photovoltaic park.

Public lighting, currently fully paid for from the local budget

It should be mentioned that, at present, all public lighting expenses of the Municipality of Craiova are borne from the local budget, there being no alternative source of electricity production that would provide at least part of it. However, through this project the municipality claims that a quantity of electricity needed for 300,000 inhabitants of the city, more precisely for the whole city, would be ensured.

