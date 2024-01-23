WHO: Measles cases increased dramatically in Europe last year

#Measles #cases #increased #dramatically #Europe #year

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

“In the region, we noticed not only a 30-fold increase in the number of measles cases, but also almost 21 thousand. hospitalizations and five measles-related deaths. This is alarming,” the WHO said in a statement.

The organization warns that cases are still on the rise and urgent measures such as vaccination are needed to prevent further spread.

“Vaccination is the only way to protect children from this potentially dangerous disease,” said WHO European Regional Director Hans Kluge.

The WHO European Region includes 53 countries, including Russia and Central Asia. Cases of measles were registered in 40 of them in 2023, according to the report.

The worst situation is in Russia and Kazakhstan: 10,000 people were recorded there each. cases. Britain has the highest number of cases in Western Europe, with 183.

Vaccination rates against the disease have fallen during the COVID-19 pandemic, so “urgent vaccination action is needed to stop transmission and prevent further spread,” the WHO emphasizes.

In 2020-2022, about 1.8 million people in the WHO European Region were not vaccinated against measles. babies

“It is critical that all countries are prepared to rapidly detect and respond to measles outbreaks that may jeopardize progress towards measles elimination,” WHO said.

Measles vaccination rates are declining worldwide.

In 2022, 83 percent children were vaccinated with the first measles vaccine during the first year of life. In 2021, this rate reached 81 percent, but before the pandemic it was 86 percent, WHO previously announced.

According to her, in 2021, approximately 128,000 people died from measles in the world. people, mainly children under five years of age who are incompletely vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.

Measles virus is spread by an aerogenic (aerosol and air droplet) route, as well as through hands or other environmental objects contaminated with respiratory tract secretions.

The disease manifests itself with fever, later develops conjunctivitis (inflammation of the conjunctiva), runny nose, cough, spots appear on the mucous membrane of the cheeks, on the 3rd to 7th day of the disease, there is usually a rash, but it does not itch.

The first elements of the rash appear in the area of ​​the ears, face, and neck, then the torso, arms, thighs, calves, and feet break out. The most common complications of measles are otitis media, pneumonia, laryngitis (inflammation of the throat), diarrhea, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$