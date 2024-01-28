WHO: Morocco chosen to chair the Commission on social bonds

#Morocco #chosen #chair #Commission #social #bonds

Khalid Ait Taleb, Minister of Health and Social Protection. Credit: MAP

The Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) chose, Friday in Geneva, Morocco to chair the Commission on the social bond falling under the organization, in recognition of the sustained efforts deployed by the Kingdom, in strengthening of the foundations of the social state, in particular through the generalization of social protection and medical coverage.

The designation of Morocco as president of this vital body at the WHO took place on the sidelines of the 154th session of the Executive Board of the organization, organized from January 22 to 27 in Switzerland, as part of a joint declaration which highlights the importance of social ties for public health and announces the launch of the said Commission.

The Kingdom of Morocco, the United States and Japan, members of the WHO Executive Board and its Commission on Social Connection, underlined the importance of social connection for the health and well-being of individuals and communities, the statement said, adding that the three countries highlighted the role of the Commission in raising awareness and accelerating the scaling of solutions in countries, regardless of their income level, with emphasis on the most vulnerable categories of the population.

The three member countries, the same source adds, called on the WHO community to cooperate to promote social cohesion, as a priority, and to realize the vision of the Commission for “a world in which every individual enjoys quality social connections that benefit their health and well-being.”

This WHO commission will contribute to making social bonds a global health priority and to sharing the most promising interventions. It will also examine how connections improve the well-being of communities and societies and help drive economic progress, social development and innovation.

The Minister of Health and Social Protection, Khaled Ait Taleb, participated in the inaugural meeting of the commissioners of the WHO Commission on Social Connection, which was held from December 5 to 8, 2023 in Bellagio, in Italy, recalls the press release.

