WHO points out that ‘holiday gatherings – JN.1 subtype’ stimulate the spread of COVID-19.

(Xinhua file photo: World Health Organization headquarters building Geneva, Switzerland, January 22, 2020)

GENEVA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that Gather together during the holidays and the JN.1 subtype fueled the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in December.

Speaking at a virtual press conference in Geneva, Ghebreyesus said the organization had received reports of nearly 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in December. Meanwhile, hospital admissions increased 42 percent and those admitted to intensive care units increased 62 percent from the previous month.

Ghebreyesus said the trends were based on data shared by fewer than 50 countries, mostly from Europe and the Americas. It is believed that there is still an increase in the number of patients, but there are no reports in other countries. And even though COVID-19 disease It is no longer a global health emergency. But the virus can still spread, mutate and kill people.

Maria van Kerckhof, WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, said the increase in respiratory illnesses around the world is caused by coronavirus, influenza, rhinovirus and pneumonia. The above trend will continue into January. Passing through the winter months in the Northern Hemisphere

