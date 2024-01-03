Who recently got Corona again?

#Corona

In the past quarter, both Covid-19 and influenza were prevalent. More insight into this will be provided through a large sample survey.

Sample survey

On December 22, a sample survey was conducted (again) via Peil.nl into whether and when people last had Corona and that information was compared to a number of interesting characteristics.

A sample survey among Dutch people has the advantage that it is not a specific subgroup. So the results can be seen as a good picture of what the situation is among all Dutch people. The disadvantage is that the results are based on the statements of the respondents. This applies, for example, to the question of how many times one has had Covid-19. It is quite conceivable that those who do not get vaccinated will also be less likely to determine whether they are unwell or whether it is Covid. So even with sample research one must be careful with conclusions.

Especially if these kinds of reservations are taken into account, a sample survey still offers an interesting picture.

The research was conducted among almost 7,000 Dutch people. Previous studies can be found here: April 2020, October 2020, January 2021, October 2021, September 2022, October 2023,

Vaccination status by characteristics

The RIVM overviews of vaccination status by age are shown below in this graph.

Of all Dutch people over the age of 18, 18% have never been vaccinated against Covid-19. Above the age of 65 this is 7%.

Last autumn’s booster was taken by 59% of Dutch people over the age of 65. They have had an average of 5 vaccinations against Covid-19 in total.

Based on our sample research, it can still be seen that:

Women have been vaccinated less often than men. This is especially the case for women of childbearing age.

There are clear differences according to voting choice on November 22, 2023. Voters of parties with very few unvaccinated people are: D66 (1%), VVD and PvdA/GroenLinks (3%). We see the middle values ​​at CDA (8%), NSC (13%) and SP (18%). Of the BBB voters it is 23% and the PVV voters 27%. 44% of those who did not vote indicate that they have not been vaccinated.

had covid-19

Based on the respondents’ own statements, 25% of Dutch people have never had Covid-19. 15% think they have had it 3 times or more. This is the distribution by age.

Older people indicate that they have contracted Covid-19 less often than younger people. It must be taken into account that approximately 600,000 people have died since March 2020, the vast majority of people over the age of 65. And part of this is also due to or with Covid-19. In reality, this will slightly overestimate the share over the age of 65 who have never had Covid-19. But the age group between 55 and 64 years old, with 30% who have never had Covid-19, also shows that elderly people in the Netherlands have had less Covid-19 than young people.

This will certainly be strongly related to the fact that young people (much) more often meet with a large number of others than is the case with older people. (Think of festivals, concerts, clubs, cafes, pubs, educational institutions).

We also see a similar pattern with flu waves. This seems to be related to the fact that older people are more likely to have had contact with a virus earlier in their lives, which has -also- provided a form of extra immunity.

We would like to show whether and to what extent vaccination has had an influence on this in the following way. We then only focus on the age group of 55 years and older.

This is the relationship between the number of times people say they have had Covid-19 by vaccination status in the group over 55 years old.

This graph shows that those who have been vaccinated 3 times or more and those who have never been vaccinated against Covid-19 most often indicate that they have never had Covid-19. Again: this is the respondents’ own statement and that can influence these results.

In the last quarter there have been relatively many people who indicate that they have had Covid-19. 16% indicate this. We also see this percentage of 16% in age groups under 55.

In addition, another 23% of the group over 55 years of age indicate that they have had flu in the last quarter, of which a quarter had “severe flu”. If we look at the incidence of flu in the different age groups, we see a large difference according to age. Between the ages of 18 and 35, more than 40% report having had the flu in the last quarter, and this decreases to 18% in the group over 65 years. In the youngest group, a fifth indicated that it was a “severe flu”.

This difference by age may be related to the fact that older people have built up more immunity against various influenza variants. But this figure may also be influenced by the fact that young people are less interested in flu symptoms or whether it is Covid-19 or not.

Covid-19 by vaccination status

The graph below of the relationship between having had Covid-19 and vaccination status only concerns the 55+ group.

This graph shows that those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 more often report having had Covid-19 in the last quarter. As previously indicated, this may be partly because those who have not been vaccinated or have not taken boosters no longer pay as much attention to whether or not they have Covid-19 if they do not feel well.

We can conclude that more than a fifth of those who took the last booster did get Covid-19.