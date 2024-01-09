WHO Says Hundreds of Patients and Staff at Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital ‘Disappeared’

#Hundreds #Patients #Staff #Gazas #AlAqsa #Martyrs #Hospital #Disappeared

Hundreds of patients and staff were reported missing from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza, amid intense Israeli airstrikes in the territory.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN) on Monday (8/1) reported that the majority of medical staff and around 600 patients were forced to leave the complex for an unknown location without information about their whereabouts.

The two institutions also noted the chaos that occurred in the hospital as the remaining medical staff continued to try to deal with the victims who had fallen as a result of the Israeli attack.

WHO Emergency Medical Team Coordinator, Sean Casey, said a number of patients arrived at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital every few minutes. However, due to evacuation orders and the dangerous situation, only five doctors remained at the hospital to oversee hundreds of emergency cases and fatalities.

“This is a truly chaotic scene. The hospital director just spoke to us, and he said his one request was for this hospital to be protected, even though many of its staff have left,” said Casey, quoted by Aljazeera.

“This hospital is currently operating with about 30 percent less staff than it was a few days ago. They are seeing, in some cases, hundreds of victims every day in the small emergency unit,” he added.

Medical Assistance for Palestine (MAP) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) also reported their emergency medical teams were forced to suspend activities at the hospital and leave the facility, as a result of increased Israeli military attacks.

On the other hand, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed the statement from their staff in Gaza, Palestine. He confirmed that victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza of various ages had to be treated in hospital hallways because of the large number of victims.

“Al Aqsa is the most important hospital remaining in Gaza and must remain functional and protected to provide rescue efforts for all victims,” ​​he stressed.

Even though there is pressure from countries and international institutions to reduce the escalation of attacks, Israel has ignored these calls. They even continued to carry out attacks on health facilities and residential areas in Gaza.

“Urgent, safe and unimpeded access to the region is necessary to deliver humanitarian aid. Further delays will lead to more deaths and suffering for many people,” he said.

Overall, at least 22,835 Palestinians have been killed, including 9,600 children, in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to authorities in the territory. Israel said some 1,139 people were killed in Hamas attacks on October 7.

