Who shows/broadcasts the women’s Super G in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the men’s Super G in Garmisch-Patenkirchen on TV and live stream?

The World Cup season in alpine skiing continues. In the Super G today the women are challenged in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the men in Garmisch-Patenkirchen. You can find out who is showing/transmitting the races live on free TV and live streams here.

The Super-G discipline is traditionally not the DSV athletes’ favorite. There are no Germans in the top 15 for both women and men.

However, the competitions in the past still provided good entertainment, which is not least due to the exceptional athletes at the top. In the men’s category, it is dominator Marco Odermatt from Switzerland who clearly leads the discipline as well as the overall World Cup. Among the women, the Austrian Cornelia Hütter is currently far ahead of her competition.

For the men, this is the second Super-G event in two days after yesterday’s race. The same thing happened in the downhill discipline at the Hahnenkamm race on the Streif. Here you can find out the reason for this.

Alpine skiing live today: The Super-G races for women and men – all information at a glance

Discipline: Super-G (alpine skiing)

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Start women: 10.30 a.m. (Cortina d’Ampezzo)

Start men: 11.30 a.m. (Garmisch-Patenkirchen)

Alpine skiing live on free TV today: Who is showing/broadcasting the women’s Super G in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the men’s Super G in Garmisch-Patenkirchen on TV and live stream?

Bad news for all alpine ski fans! The women’s and men’s Super-G races will not be broadcast on free TV today. Below you will find out how it is still possible to follow the spectacle for free.

Alpine skiing live on free TV today: Who is showing/broadcasting the women’s Super G in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the men’s Super G in Garmisch-Patenkirchen on TV?

The situation is not entirely hopeless. Although, for once, the public broadcasters ARD and ZDF will not take on the broadcast, the company Eurosport will do so. Both races will be shown one after the other on the Eurosport 2 channel from 10.30 a.m.

Problem: Access to the channel is only possible via a cooperating TV receiver. However, things are easier on the Internet – see below.

Alpine skiing live today: Who is showing/broadcasting the women’s Super G in Cortina d’Ampezzo and the men’s Super G in Garmisch-Patenkirchen in a live stream?

The first race, the women’s race, will be broadcast free of charge and in full length on the Internet. ZDF makes this possible through its in-house media library. Click here for the stream.

However, if you don’t want to miss the second event, you need a paid subscription to access Eurosport 2. One option is the streaming platform DAZN, which has integrated Eurosport’s entire linear program into its offering. The company also shows the Bundesliga, Champions League and much more.

