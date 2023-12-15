WHO urges countries to impose similar regulations on e-cigarettes as conventional ones |

On December 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged governments to treat e-cigarettes like traditional cigarettes and ban all flavorings. The photo shows a person smoking an electronic cigarette. Photographed in September in Newcastle-under-Lyme, England (2023 /Carl Recine)

[ロンドン　１４日　ロイター] – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday urged governments around the world to treat e-cigarettes like traditional cigarettes and ban all flavorings.

Some researchers, activists and governments see electronic cigarettes (vaping) as an important tool in reducing deaths and illnesses caused by smoking. However, the WHO said “urgent measures” were needed to control e-cigarettes.

Citing research, the WHO says there is not enough evidence that e-cigarettes help smokers quit, and that e-cigarettes can be harmful to health and promote nicotine addiction, especially among non-smokers, especially children and young people. pointing out. Due to the manufacturer’s aggressive advertising, more young people aged 13 to 15 use the drug than adults.

The WHO called for a ban on the use of all flavorings, including menthol, and for e-cigarettes to be subject to the same regulatory measures as traditional cigarettes. Such measures include high taxes and bans on their use in public places.

Major cigarette manufacturers such as Philip Morris International (PM.N) and British American Tobacco (BATS.L) are focusing their future strategies on e-cigarettes.

Imperial Tobacco (IMB.L) and industry groups say e-cigarettes pose significantly fewer health risks than cigarettes and that flavors are important in encouraging people to switch from cigarettes.

Industry officials say regulating e-cigarettes the same as cigarettes would deepen misunderstandings about the relative risks of e-cigarettes and send the wrong message to smokers, saying the WHO’s position is unrealistic. I objected that there was.

