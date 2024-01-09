Who will save us from Chinese cars ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#save #Chinese #cars #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

In 2023, BYD managed to close its gap with electric car market leader Tesla, selling nearly 1.6 million electric cars worldwide. And given the trends, it would take a miracle for Elon Musk’s company to maintain its lead this year. Why this confrontation is watched by the automotive community around the world with particular interest and what follows from it, we tell you now.

The Chinese giant’s total sales volume of electric cars last year amounted to 1,574,822 units and was 13% less than that of American rival Tesla – 1,808,581. But this BYD result was 73% better from 2022, when the Chinese sold only 911,140 electric cars.

Although BYD couldn’t match Tesla’s annual result, it came out victorious in the final quarter of 2023, producing 526,409 electric vehicles compared to Tesla’s 484,507.

The victorious plans of the Chinese

Sales of BYD-branded EVs are expected to grow significantly again this year, given that the company has already established a presence in several key European markets, including France, Germany and the UK.

Each of these markets also includes models aimed at segment leaders: the BYD Dolphin hatchback will put pressure on the UK bestseller MG 4 EV, the BYD Seal costs less than the updated Tesla Model 3, and the BYD Atto 3 is capable of beating Volkswagen ID.4.

The Chinese automaker aims to become the biggest seller of electric cars in Europe by 2030, so that every 10th electric car will bear the BYD badge. The company is so focused on the EU market that it recently agreed to build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Hungary, becoming the first Chinese automaker in the region.

It should be noted that in 2023, BYD did not sell a single liquefied petroleum gas vehicle globally, while the previous year it delivered 5,049 such vehicles. BYD abandoned internal combustion engine cars as early as March 2022, although it has made some transition with its hybrid models, but this is only a temporary link to pure electric cars.

Meanwhile, Tesla continues to work to reduce the price, and therefore the availability, of its two most popular models, the Model 3 and Model Y. Thus, the updated base model Model 3 has become about 7% more affordable in Europe. The Model Y is expected to follow suit later this year. These two models accounted for the lion’s share of sales with 1,739,707 units, while the Model S, Model X and Cybertruck accounted for just 68,874 units, or just 4%.

What makes BYD ahead of Tesla?

In fact, BYD overtook Tesla for the second year in a row by producing more than 3 million vehicles, but this refers to total production, which includes electric vehicles and hybrids.

Most BYD cars are sold in a lower price range than Tesla’s and are available in hybrid versions in addition to electric cars. Although the total production exceeded that of Tesla (BYD produced 1.6 million electric cars and 1.4 million hybrids), Tesla is currently still the leader in the production of pure electric cars.

BYD’s annual sales totaled 3.02 million vehicles, slightly below CLSA’s expected figure of 3.05 million vehicles (from Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia, a Hong Kong-based international investment firm specializing in asset management), so BYD shares fell by more than 2%.

Competition is intensifying

Companies looking to grab a piece of China’s fast-growing electric car market have flooded the space with new models. Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi last week detailed plans to launch the SU7 electric car to compete with Porsche and Tesla.

Xpeng introduced the electric minivan X9 MPV. The Chinese automaker said its total EV deliveries rose 17% year-on-year (to 141,601 in 2023), with a record 20,115 vehicles sold in December.

Huawei’s new electric car brand, Aito, said orders for the M9 SUV exceeded 30,000 in the seven days since its launch. Mass deliveries of the M9 will begin at the end of February.

Aito said it produced 94,380 cars in 2023, including 24,468 in December alone. And this is a brand that appeared only in March 2022, and for this year alone, the company has sold more than 75 thousand cars.

Zeekr, Geely’s premium brand, has started deliveries of its new model, the 007 electric sedan. According to the company, total production in 2023 has increased by 65% ​​to 118,685 vehicles.

Another premium electric car maker from China, Nio sold even more new cars last year, with 160,038 units, almost 31% more than in 2022. In December, the company delivered just over 18,000 cars.

Aion, a subsidiary of state-owned GAC Motor, said it sold more than 480,000 vehicles in 2023, up 77 percent from the previous year.

There are more than a hundred car companies in China, the competition there is very fierce, but the pie they are fighting for is also constantly growing, so a positive growth dynamic is achieved by everyone who works tirelessly. And that’s actually how everyone in the Celestial Empire works, because almost every employee is always ready to be replaced by more than a dozen people who want to take his place.

Expansion abroad

Several Chinese players in the EV market, including BYD and Nio, are also entering markets outside of China, particularly in Europe. According to calculations based on open data, BYD’s overseas sales in 2023 exceed 242,000 new electric vehicles.

BYD said it sold 36,095 new passenger vehicles overseas in December, three times more than a year ago. That is, BYD very quickly increases exports and new markets.

Conclusion

The general trend in the electric vehicle sector, which is getting more and more attention and money every year and will eventually become a major automotive sector, with the increasing influence of Chinese car manufacturers.

It seems that Chinese car manufacturers may start to dominate the global market. That is why the competition between BYD and Tesla is very revealing. Because at the moment, only Tesla has something to oppose the Chinese expansion.

Place a rating:

☆

☆

☆

☆

☆

3

Rating 3 out of 9 votes.