Who will show/broadcast the 3rd and 4th ski jumping events in Tauplitz on TV and live stream?

The final rounds three and four are taking place today at the Ski Flying World Championships in Bad Mitterndorf/Tauplitz. SPOX explains to you who is broadcasting the Ski Flying World Cup live on TV and live stream.

This Saturday, January 27th, a new ski flying world champion will be crowned! The final of the individual competition starts in Bad Mitterndorf/Tauplitz at 2 p.m. on the ski flying hill at Kulm.

Last year, the Slovenian Timi Zajc won the Ski Flying World Championships in Planica in front of his home crowd ahead of the Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi and Dawid Kubacki from Poland. Who can secure the world title today?

Ski Flying World Cup live on free TV today: an overview of the top 10 in the overall World Cup

Ski Flying World Cup live on free TV today: Who is showing/broadcasting the 3rd and 4th ski jumping in Tauplitz on TV and live stream?

You can see the Ski Flying World Championships in Bad Mitterndorf/Tauplitz today on ZDF. You can watch the spectacle on free TV from 1:55 p.m. The final 4th round starts on ZDF at around 3:05 p.m. This is what the ZDF team looks like today

  • Commentator: Stefan Bier
  • Moderation: Lena Kesting
  • Expert: Severin Freund

The public broadcaster also shows the competitions on the ski flying hill at Kulm live and in full in the live stream. ZDF is broadcasting the Ski Flying World Cup on zdf.de and in the ZDF media library as a live stream.

Ski Flying World Cup live on free TV today: Who is showing/broadcasting the 3rd and 4th ski jumping in Tauplitz on TV and live stream? – The information at a glance

  • Event: Skiflug WM 2024
  • Competition: 3rd and 4th round
  • Date: January 27, 2024
  • Start: 2 p.m
  • Location: Ski flying hill at Kulm, Bad Mitterndorf/Tauplitz
  • Broadcast on TV: ZDF
  • Broadcast in live stream: ZDF media library, zdf.de

Ski Flying World Cup live on free TV today: Who is showing/broadcasting 1st and 2nd ski jumping in Tauplitz on TV and live stream? – The schedule at a glance

