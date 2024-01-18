Who will the KMT send to fight in 2028 after losing three consecutive presidential elections?Guo Zheng highlighted the name “this person” which is more suitable

#KMT #send #fight #losing #consecutive #presidential #electionsGuo #Zheng #highlighted #person #suitable

Political Center/Reported by Zheng Yurong

The 2024 presidential election has just concluded. The Democratic Progressive Party’s “Lai Xiaopei” won the victory. On the contrary, the Kuomintang lost the presidential election for the third time. The Blue Camp has also begun to hold accountable the situation. (Picture/File photo)

After the Kuomintang lost the 2024 presidential election, many voices believed that Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan would become the new leader of the blue camp and was expected to challenge the 2028 presidential election. Former legislator Guo Zhengliang said that although it is too early to look at four years from now, he personally believes that among the three people including Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan, Taoyuan Mayor Zhang Shanzheng, and Taipei Mayor Chiang Wanan, Lu Xiuyan is indeed the more suitable candidate.

Former legislator Guo Zhengliang analyzed the post-election situation on “Han Ni Chat after get off work” on the 17th. He was asked that in 2028, Lai Qingde of the Democratic Progressive Party will most likely seek re-election, and Ke Wenzhe of the People’s Party will also be re-elected. Who will be the candidate of the Kuomintang then? Guo Zhengliang did not give a definite answer. He only said that it is too early to look at politics in four years. Maybe some people will make a lot of mistakes in four years, so it is not necessarily certain. “Like me, I only look at politics in half a year. Eat it one bite at a time.”

As for how to evaluate Lu Xiuyan’s influence and role in the Kuomintang in the future? Guo Zhengliang believes that Lu Xiuyan is very cautious, and her time is quite sufficient and appropriate. Lu Xiuyan will first complete her term as mayor of Taichung, and when she leaves office in 2026, she will still have more than a year to go to the grassroots and establish various groups. “She may now start running an Internet network, such as Facebook, and start raising fans.” She also revealed that Lu Xiuyan is good at interpersonal relationships and often touches the other person’s heart.

Guo Zhengliang also said that among the three people: Taoyuan Mayor Zhang Shanzheng, Taipei Mayor Jiang Wanan, and Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan, Taoyuan Mayor Zhang Shanzheng cannot see the ambition to target the 2028 president. “It is not obvious at the moment.” Jiang Wanan If he seeks re-election as mayor of Taipei in 2026, he will have doubts about running for office. And he believed that among these three people, Lu Xiuyan was more suitable.

