Whoopi Goldberg will release her memoir this year | Book & Culture

Whoopi Goldberg is working on her autobiography. On May 7, the actress will release Bits & Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me out. The book is about her career. Stories about her deceased mother and brother are also discussed, reports People.

“This book is dedicated to my mother and brother and our time together. It is dedicated to anyone who is on a scary path not of their choosing or that involves loss,” says Goldberg. Her mother Emma Harris died in 2010 and Goldberg’s older brother Clyde K. Johnson died in 2015.

The American Goldberg, whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson, is known for, among other things, the films The Color PurpleGhost one Sister Act. She also played in the theater and presents the American TV show The View.

During her long career she won several awards. The American is one of nineteen EGOT winners: that is the status you get when you win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.