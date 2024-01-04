Why 20 minutes of exercise can transform lives? Physical activity is a shield against diseases

#minutes #exercise #transform #lives #Physical #activity #shield #diseases

The daily routine often absorbs us, leaving little room to take care of our physical and mental health. However, dedicating just 20 minutes a day to physical activity can have a significant impact on preventing disease and promoting mental health, according to experts in medicine and psychology.

The relationship between physical activity and cardiovascular health is well known, but the idea that a short period of daily exercise can make a difference may surprise many.

María Rodríguez, renowned cardiologist, highlights that “even a brisk 20-minute walk a day can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by 30%, improving blood circulation and strengthening the heart.”

In addition to the physical benefits, regular physical activity is also linked to significant improvements in mental health.

For her part, Ana Gómez, clinical psychologist, explains that “exercise releases endorphins, neurotransmitters that act as natural pain relievers and generators of feelings of well-being. This not only helps reduce stress and anxiety, but can also help prevent depression.”

Experts agree that the key is consistency and choosing activities that are enjoyable. “There is no need for strenuous training; simply find something that you like and that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine,” advises specialist Javier Pérez, an expert in sports medicine.

General recommendations include walking, running, cycling, swimming or practicing sports such as yoga. Additionally, people are encouraged to look for opportunities to move throughout the day, such as taking stairs instead of taking the elevator or taking a walk after dinner.

In conclusion, dedicating 20 minutes a day to physical activity can not only prevent diseases, but also provides psychological benefits that contribute to a better quality of life. In a hectic world, finding time to take care of our body and mind becomes an invaluable investment for a healthier, more balanced future.

