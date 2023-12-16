Why a bull on the tracks disrupts commuters’ traffic at a terminal station in the suburbs of New York – Bloomberg

A bull wandered onto the tracks at a train station in Newark, New Jersey, temporarily disrupting commuters to New York and other destinations. New Jersey (NJ) Transit said the bull had been captured and service was back to normal, with some delays.

Video: A bull strides along the tracks at Newark Station

Source: Bloomberg

It is unclear how the bull ended up on the tracks. According to Newark police, the bull was captured by officers. The animal will be handed over to a local animal protection organization.

NJ Transit has seen an increase in service disruptions this year due to aging infrastructure across the rail network, but delays caused by bulls are rare.

Original title: Bull Removed From Tracks in Newark After Delaying NJ Transit (1) (excerpt)

