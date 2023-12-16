Why a bull on the tracks disrupts commuters’ traffic at a terminal station in the suburbs of New York – Bloomberg

#bull #tracks #disrupts #commuters #traffic #terminal #station #suburbs #York #Bloomberg

A bull wandered onto the tracks at a train station in Newark, New Jersey, temporarily disrupting commuters to New York and other destinations. New Jersey (NJ) Transit said the bull had been captured and service was back to normal, with some delays.

Video: A bull strides along the tracks at Newark Station

It is unclear how the bull ended up on the tracks. According to Newark police, the bull was captured by officers. The animal will be handed over to a local animal protection organization.

NJ TRANSIT rail service is operating on or close to schedule with residual delays to trains already enroute between Newark Penn Station and Penn Station New York, following earlier police activity near Newark Penn Station. — Northeast Corridor (@NJTRANSIT_NEC) December 14, 2023

NJ Transit has seen an increase in service disruptions this year due to aging infrastructure across the rail network, but delays caused by bulls are rare.

