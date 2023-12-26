Why am I always tired? Why does my tiredness never go away?

#tired #tiredness

class=”cf”>

Chronic fatigue syndrome occurs with symptoms such as constantly feeling exhausted and unhappy, and not being able to feel well even when resting.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), myalgic encephalomyelitis throw away ME/CFS He explained that chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as chronic fatigue syndrome, has increased in recent years. In the survey conducted by the CDC, 57 thousand American adults were asked whether they had been diagnosed with CFS or ME by a healthcare professional between 2021 and 2022.

One of the authors of the report, Dr. Elizabeth Unger said in a statement to the Associated Press: “The findings revealed that an estimated 1.3 percent of adults are living with ME/CFS. “This shows that the condition is not a rare disease.” said.

Also Dr. Unger, “Some people affected by ME/CFS often go undiagnosed because no diagnostic blood tests or screening are performed. This means the prevalence may be higher than expected. “Although the disease affects people of all ages, it is most common in people aged 40-60 and in women.” he said.

‘RELATED TO INFLAMMATION IN THE CEREbroSpinal Fluid’

class=”cf”>

I consulted Internal Medicine Specialist Assoc. Prof. for his opinions on the subject. Dr. Rıdvan Sivritepe, “Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) is a long-term and treatment-challenging disease that lasts more than six months and is accompanied by musculoskeletal pain with fatigue, concentration disorders and headache. This disease is associated with widespread pain (myalgia) and inflammation of the cerebrospinal fluid.” said.



THE INVISIBLE RATE IS MORE IN TURKEY!



Assoc. Dr. Sivritepe, “In studies conducted in the USA and Europe, the incidence rate of CFS is 0.4-2.5 percent. Studies conducted in our country have found that the incidence is between 4-10 percent. In fact, it has been shown that this rate increases to 50 percent in patients with Covid-19. Additionally, many ME/CFS cases still do not receive a correct diagnosis. “As awareness and diagnostic capacity of ME increases, we will have the chance to better understand the changes in the number of cases in our country.” said.

class=”cf”>

WHAT ARE THE FACTORS THAT AFFECT THE OCCURANCE OF THE DISEASE?

To this question “CFS is a complex and multifaceted disease. “We think that several factors come together and cause the disease.” Answered by Assoc. Dr. Rıdvan Sivritepe underlined the following information:

“Viral (Epstein-Barr virus, Covid-19) or bacterial infections, disorders in the immune system, chronic inflammation, genetic factors, physical, emotional or environmental stress, hormonal irregularities (especially abnormalities in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis), mitochondrial dysfunction, “Chemical exposure, toxins and environmental factors play an important role in the emergence of the disease.”



WHY IS THE DISEASE MORE COMMON IN WOMEN?

class=”cf”>

“The disease occurs mostly in people between the ages of 40-60. “In addition, since these ages are the menopause process, women can be affected by this.” said Internal Medicine Specialist Prof. Dr. Timur Selçuk Akpınar, “In this process, some changes occur in women’s bodies. Sometimes there may be problems with their mentality. Especially in terms of women’s health, mammograms and ultrasounds, review of osteoporosis, and gynecological examinations affect women.” said.

Prof. Dr. Akpınar, “However, women’s problems in society are a bit more… Their stress levels are higher, especially with problems such as child care and working life. “Because of all these, the rate of major or partial depression may increase.” he said.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME?

Prof. Dr. Timur Selçuk Akpınar, “Sleep disorders can be one of the most obvious symptoms. There are also many people who come with complaints of not being able to do work, not being able to start work, or not being able to finish the job they started. But it is still necessary to find the underlying problem. “It is necessary to apply additional supportive treatments, increase physical activity and look for major depression.” said.

DO SEASONS AFFECT CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME?

There is a common belief in society that vitamin D levels decrease in the winter months and therefore fatigue increases in winter. Do seasons generally have an effect on fatigue?

Assoc. Prof. said that it is difficult to establish a definitive causal relationship on this issue. Dr. Rıdvan Sivritepe, “We know that shortening the duration of exposure to sunlight in winter has a negative effect on vitamin D synthesis. “Vitamin D is an important vitamin that supports overall health and the immune system.” said. Assoc. Dr. Sivritepe continued as follows:

— Again, as daylight hours decrease, some individuals may experience ‘winter depression’ related to seasonal effects. This can cause stress-related CFS. In addition, more frequent viral infections during the winter months can strain our immune system and cause chronic fatigue.

— Additionally, decreased consumption of fruits and vegetables during the winter months may affect vitamin and mineral intake. We think that unbalanced and inadequate nutrition is associated with seasonal CFS. Considering all these situations, we can say that the summer and winter seasons contribute to the formation of CFS. However, we can prevent this negative seasonal effect by eating a balanced diet, exposure to sufficient sunlight and protection from infections.

WHAT SHOULD I CONSIDER?



Prof. Dr. Timur Selçuk Akpınar, “It is necessary to increase physical activity, do regular sports, and pay attention to carbohydrate consumption. Most importantly, it is necessary to find the underlying systemic disease. For this, various scans must be performed. “For example, if there are no problems with the cancer screening, the patient should be given a regular nutrition list and physical activity programs from now on,” he said.

Photos: iStock