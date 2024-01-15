Why America’s BlackRock is buying a fund for $12.5 billion

#Americas #BlackRock #buying #fund #billion

The American investment company BlackRock Inc., which is the world’s largest in terms of assets under management, is buying the direct investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for $12.5 billion.

BlackRock said in a statement that the company will pay $3 billion in cash plus 12 million treasury shares for the deal. The value of this block of shares at the close of the market at the end of last week was 9.5 billion dollars.

BlackRock plans to raise debt to finance the cash component of the deal.

The GIP fund, which specializes in infrastructure investments, manages assets with a total value of more than 100 billion dollars. GIP’s investment portfolio includes over 40 companies whose total annual revenues exceed $75 billion.

BlackRock expects the infrastructure investment segment, currently valued at around $1 trillion, to be one of the fastest-growing private equity markets in the coming years.

The Parties – BlackRock Inc. and GIP – plan to fully close the transaction in the third quarter of 2024.

Additionally, in a separate announcement, BlackRock said the company’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 rose 9% to $1.375 billion, compared to $1.259 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share rose to $9.15 from $8.29.

BlackRock’s Q4 2023 revenue rose 7% year over year to $4.63 billion.

The volume of assets under management of the world’s largest investment company at the end of 2023 amounted to $10.009 trillion, up from $8.594 trillion a year earlier.

BlackRock shares have gained 5% over the past 12 months.

