Why buy a refurbished iPhone and not a brand new one?

iPhone Plzeň will advise you

Thinking of switching from an Android phone to an iPhone? Want a newer generation iPhone? Do you like the option of a refurbished iPhone device and don’t know who to turn to?

iPhone Plzeň, a store located on Slovanská třida in Pilsen, will help you when deciding to buy a new device for you.

Refurbished iPhones often offer comparable features and performance to new models, but at a lower price. This allows you to save money while maintaining quality and performance.

Diverse selection:

Unlike the limited selection of new models, you can choose from a variety of models and generations when choosing a refurbished iPhone. This will allow you to find the device that best suits your needs and preferences. iPhone 15 Pro for CZK 23,390 or iPhone 13 for CZK 11,200 are just two examples from the extensive e-shop offer.

Verified quality:

If you choose a refurbished device at iPhone Plzeň, you can count on the fact that the device has undergone thorough inspection, repair and testing. This ensures quality and trouble-free operation.

Environmental Protection:

Buying refurbished equipment helps protect the environment by reducing the need to manufacture new electronic equipment and reducing waste.

Warranty and returns:

iPhone Plzeň offers a warranty for refurbished iPhones for 12 months, which provides protection in case of problems with the device.

Support from the manufacturer:

Apple often provides support and software updates for older iPhone models as well, meaning that even newer devices can still be supported with new features and security updates.

All in all, buying a refurbished iPhone and trading in your device can be an attractive option for those who want a quality device at a more affordable price while contributing to environmental sustainability.

iPhone service Pilsen

iPhone-Pilsen – repair and service of iPhones. We are not only concerned with a quick repair, but above all with quality and precision, with which we approach each device as if it were our own.

