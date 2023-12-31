Why did Black Dan quit the New Year’s Eve show

#Black #Dan #quit #Years #Eve #show

Dan Negru explained why he quit New Year’s Eve shows after 25 years. The presenter stated that the world has changed and that he no longer watches TV on the night between years.

Dan Negru was, for 25 years, the “king of New Year’s Eve” in Romania and enjoyed huge audiences. Many wondered why he quit the shows on the night between years, and the presenter offered an explanation. He stated that the world has changed and that he no longer watches TV on New Year’s Eve.

Why doesn’t Black Dan present the New Year’s Eve shows anymore

“Romania has a whole century, from 1918 until now, and I have made New Year’s Eves for a quarter of this century. Some 25 years of New Year’s Eves, all audience leaders, would be enough. I’m glad that the one from the pandemic, which had huge audience peaks. It was the second most watched in Europe, as the BBC noted.

But I think the time of TV New Year’s Eve is slowly dying out. The world has other joys than sitting in front of a screen on New Year’s Eve. I took over a relay, a pre-’89 televised New Year’s tradition, and continued the tradition for 25 years. But the new world is changing”, said Dan Negru in an interview for Viva! magazine.

What advice did Florin Piersic give him?

The presenter also said that Florin Piersic advised him not to appear too often in TV shows because people will lose interest. The actor advised him to appear less often in the spotlight and to be careful about the message he sends to the viewers.

“When I miss Florin, I call him. Talking on the phone. I’m glad that he resisted the temptation not to go to the hundreds of shows, interviews, talk shows, podcasts, that he’s not a “hanger” of microphones. That’s what the easily accessible ones are called. I copy him in this attitude, I refuse to appear anywhere, at any cost. He advised me like that many times and I followed his advice. In fact, when I refuse shows or interviews, I blame him”, said the “King of audiences”.

Black Dan reinvents himself

The presenter also said that he started to develop online because most Romanians spend their time on the Internet. He stated that few people watch TV anymore, especially during the holidays.

“I am developed online because I saw that many Romanians migrated there, but I also stayed connected on TV. I learned to be versatile, to do TV shows with children but also shows with letters, and pranks and New Year’s Eve. And, luckily for me, with success in audiences. Because online will be increasingly characterized by day-to-day change, television must remain classic if it wants to be alternative. So I am calm. I just hope to meet the formats that represent me,” said Dan Negru.