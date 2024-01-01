#older

Thirty-six. That was Catherine O’Hara, who played the mother in Trembling Burglars!, when the first film was released. In the past few weeks, before Christmas, his photo came across many times with the caption “when you are 36 and you realize that Kevin’s mother was also 36 in the first movie”.

photo_camera Photo: Twitter

Incidentally, the photo shows a cut scene from the second part, when O’Hara was already 38. The essence of the picture, however, still wants to be: is a 36-year-old really that old? Also: did women in their thirties really look like this in the 90s? And if we look at another film made at that time, say The Joyful Father, including the similarly memeticized photo of Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, should we conclude that in the 90s the 40s looked particularly old?





Why did everyone look older in the past?

Did they really look older?

On what basis do we see them as older?

Compared to what do we see them as older?

If we say to a forty-year-old that he doesn’t look forty, what are we really comparing him to?

Compared to what does she not look forty?

Compared to how our parents/grandparents looked when they were forty?

photo_camera Photo: Juli Mészáros/444

This is my grandmother up here. On the face of it, it could be said that he is around thirty in this photo, but obviously everyone already guessed that he is much younger: here he was 18.

photo_camera Photo: Juli Mészáros/444

And this is my high school tableau photo, which you can quite rightly laugh at because of my painfully thin eyebrows and my hair bleached to a light yellow, but the point is not that, but what – perhaps – everyone sees: this is a photo of a girl around 18. Of course, the sailor blouse, the set, by no means natural stupid pose and the sepia help our brain in guessing the age, because of these it is obviously easier to realize that it is a tableau photo, and it is usually taken of graduating high school students. But does it really only matter about the surroundings? Would my grandmother also look 18 in the picture above if she wasn’t photographed in a – by today’s eyes – aunt hat and dress?

photo_camera Photo: Juli Mészáros/444

This picture was taken of my grandmother when she was 35 years old. It’s a studio photo, which means it’s obviously been retouched, her skin is impossibly wrinkle-free, and she’s also had eyelashes drawn on. If you only look at her face, 35 seems completely valid. But if you had to guess how old this woman is at first glance, due to the hairstyle, the blouse, and the age of the photo in general, it is quite certain that the majority would guess more than that, like 35

Now I’m not going to put another photo of myself from when I was 35 for comparison, I had enough of the striped eyebrows, let’s try to get over that too. But perhaps enough information for comparison is that in a few months I will be forty and I have an almost seven-year-old child, and my grandmother already had two adult and one adolescent sons at that age, and she became a grandmother at the age of 45. If we only start from this, other life situations and other living conditions are more than enough to make someone look older. The average age of having children has also risen considerably compared to even just thirty years ago, but so have our working conditions. Many more people work at a desk, sitting in front of a computer, and because of this we are not necessarily physically used up, but psychologically. (Even if we don’t count spine diseases caused by hunching over all day long.) Is the A 60, released in 2018, the new 50? According to the study, scientists from Yale University and the University of Los Angeles have been investigating for many decades how biological age corresponds to real age, which can be measured in years and months. They studied two groups of Americans, one between 1988 and 1994 and the other between 2007 and 2010. The two groups were pitted against each other based on their cholesterol level, blood pressure, lung capacity and other tests. They came to the conclusion that the members of the 2007-2010 group were biologically somewhat younger than their peers in the same age group examined between 1988-1994.

Women in their twenties and thirties were a few months younger according to their biological age, and men were on average one year and three months younger. According to the study, the difference was most extreme in the group of people in their sixties and seventies. In this age group, women were on average three years and eight months younger by biological age than their counterparts in the 1988-1994 cohort, and men were four years and more than three months younger biologically while being in the same age group as members of the group investigated in the early 1990s. But let’s go back to the analysis of better-known faces and take, say, the series Seinfeld as an example. It started in 1989, when one of the main characters, Jason Alexander, was thirty years old. This means that in 1991, when the scene below was filmed, the actor in the armchair was 33 years old.

Yes, baldness definitely adds to the age factor, but imagine Jason Alexander even bald in other clothes. For example, not in khaki pants three sizes bigger and a burgundy check shirt. He would no longer look fifteen or twenty years older.

But it is also worth looking at the ages of the actors of the less well-known series Cheers when the series started in 1982. This Twitter post also shows that other people are also concerned about why everyone used to look older.





Here’s another, slightly more shocking picture just to be safe:





What’s more, here is this Twitter post, which is also addressed to those who have problems with the fact that usually actors in their thirties play teenagers in movies. This video was made at the end of the 80s, about flesh-and-blood high school students of that time. With this, however, the theory that aunt/uncle clothing made people look older in the past, because these guys didn’t exactly wear grandma’s hairstyles and decent blouses either.





The materials on the topic of why people looked older in the past usually came to the conclusion that decades ago no one was applying vitamin C serum and retinol to their face at home, sunscreen was not even heard of in the news, and anyway everyone was smoking, which is known to not help the lungs, nor the skin of the face. In other words, the conclusion is usually that people used to look older because they lived unhealthier lives, and now there are many more opportunities to stay younger and more beautiful, not only for the famous and rich, but also for mortals.

It’s an obvious explanation, and there’s obviously some truth to it. Today, many more people are concerned with their health and appearance, and a botox treatment is almost as commonplace as a manicure. However, one important point was left out of these interpretations. What’s more, the famous and rich, as they are today, were most likely able to spend more money and energy on their health and appearance in the past, especially if they made a living from the latter, say, as an actor. And then, at this point, we rightfully yell at the world again, why did the Cheers actors look so much older?

For example, Kim Kardashian, now 43, is eight years older than John Ratzenberger was when Cheers started and ten years older than Jason Alexander on Seinfeld.

Of course, Kardashian is an extreme example, since she has most likely already undergone hundreds of drastic cosmetic procedures, but then let’s take a much older and perhaps half a degree more ordinary example, the now 54-year-old Jennifer Aniston. It is quite certain that she also deals a lot with her appearance and spends money on it, but based on the wrinkle between her eyebrows, she does not use Botox much (at least recently), and she does not even bother with hair dye. Still, it is difficult to say at first glance that he is close in age to Nicholas Colasanto, who also appeared in Cheers, who was 58 at the time.

Yes, I know why I compare women and men. I’m trying not to use Brad Pitt as an example, especially not in the sense that he is also sixty years old, like Viktor Orbán, so let’s look for something much more ordinary, less of a sex symbol. Staying on the friendly line, let’s say David Schwimmer. He is now 57 years old, unfortunately I couldn’t find a recent agency photo of him, so we have to make do with this photo taken four years ago, when he was 53:

photo_camera

David Schwimmer

Fotó:

AMANDA EDWARDS/Getty Images via AFP

It is quite certain that with a worse hairstyle and in a hellish shirt, the impression of the above picture would be completely different. The following twitter post is a wonderful proof of this, in which they pointed out how much different the characters of the Golden Girls series, which also ran in the 80s, would look just if their hairstyles and makeup were in line with today’s trends.





It is worth knowing that Bea Arthur and Betty White were both 63 years old at the start of the series. In other words, you can talk about botox and retinol, the use of sunscreen and the effects of smoking, but in the light of the above post, it is quite certain that what matters a lot more is who’s hairstyle and clothes. For example, my child guessed Catherine O’Hara in Tremble, Burglars! as older than me, saying that her grandmother has a similar hairstyle and dress. Obviously, since her grandmother was also a grown woman in her thirties in 1990, she naturally stuck to the clothes that a so-called grown woman had to wear at that time.

For this reason, it still seems quite likely that the latter is the secret, i.e. not necessarily due to the lack of retinol or a healthy lifestyle – to today’s eyes – people looked older in the past. If Jennifer Aniston cut her hair short now and had a wavy hairstyle like the characters of the Golden Girls in the eighties, plus she wore a nylon thong, it’s pretty sure that everyone would look close to seventy. He wouldn’t be more wrinkled or hunched over, just his hair and clothes would be different.

But it is still worth emphasizing that this is only the case today. Hairstyles and clothes that are fashionable now will certainly look old or ridiculous even ten or fifteen years from now. Simply because our brain involuntarily codes what is old, or more precisely older than now, as old. In other words, forty or fifty years from now, they will most likely look at our photos and ask: why did everyone look older in the past?