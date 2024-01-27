Why did I. Šimonytė come up with the idea of ​​killing pensioners? – Respublika.lt

#Šimonytė #idea #killing #pensioners #Respublika.lt

I receive a pension of 381 euros. I raised six children – 4 girls and 2 boys, so I built a big house. In the cellar – shoulders stand. I can’t burn firewood, because you have to prepare, chop, sit on your shoulder all the time, and I’m over 80 years old, I don’t have the strength anymore. I burn with coal, and due to the increased excise duty, they have become more expensive again. I pay 370 euros per ton, including 7.53 euros of excise duty, which leaves 11 euros from my pension. And I need 5 tons of coal during the cold season. I have 10 months to save and invest in order to accumulate 1850 euros. Maybe only 50 euros is left for eating.

Why is there such a high excise tax on coal? They say it’s because of ecology, because of climate change. Will Lithuania change the climate? In Japan, England, China, India – the biggest smog in cities, Russia burns coke, which is more polluting than coal. And we will only kill our pensioners.

Does this girl Šimonytė have any sense? Maybe I’m saying it wrong, but maybe she’s a descendant of Hitler with all the praying mantises?

Sure, I could ask the kids to help. One son works in Oslo, Norway, and I took all his earnings from him last year. I cannot abuse children like this, the child wants to return to Lithuania, he is saving because he feels like a stranger abroad. I can’t keep asking my children for money. They also raise children, I already have one great-grandchild. I have had money all my life, I have sent my children to higher education, and now I am starving in my old age.

Previously, a ton of coal cost 150 euros, but not 370 euros as it is now. And the foresters, who felt that the price of coal had risen, immediately increased the price of firewood three times. Previously, one cubic meter cost 20-24 euros, and now – 65 euros.

Why do I only get so much pension? I lacked maybe half a year of seniority. I finished the seventh grade, my mother had cancer, we had three children, and in 1957, when our collective farm got its first combine harvester, we needed an assistant for the combine harvester. I worked with the harvester until October, but no one registered me as a worker, they didn’t give me a work book, only my mother recorded working days.

Then I learned trades, I worked at “Metal”, I poured spies for 1.5 years, I received a steady salary, but my daughter in Vilnius did not find any order that I worked. There is no record that I studied at a trade school either. Although I worked all my life, we, three children, in a collective farm we herded both cows and sheep, but it was not always possible to write working days on my mother’s name, because my mother was always in the hospital.

Later, I got married, made a living, built a house for 12 thousand rubles. For that much money, I could buy two “Zhigulis”. How did I get rich? I raised pigs, took the meat to Gusev, in the Kaliningrad region, to sell.

And now there are idiots in power, they don’t understand that their main mission is to raise the economic well-being of the country. I have served in the Soviet army for three years, I was a tank crew commander, but now I would not defend the devil’s government. Let’s listen to what people are saying about the current government in the markets. They, the current rulers, produce that fifth column themselves. That’s my opinion. I don’t know who votes for those scumbags. I won’t say my last name, I’m afraid that Šimonytė will hit me again.