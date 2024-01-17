Why did Romania neglect its farmers in favor of Ukraine? – News on sources

#Romania #neglect #farmers #favor #Ukraine #News #sources

What is the cost of incompetence? How much money will the landowners receive? Why does the state become aggressive when it has no arguments? 7 reasons:

After the negotiations, the government commits to new expenses for which it must borrow: beyond the outstanding payments of the Payments and Intervention Agency for Agriculture (APIA), which will be made as an emergency, the executive will give a support of 100 euros per hectare for new crops and will update the amount of state aid on diesel excise reimbursement.

In addition, the Minister of Agriculture admitted that Romanian farmers suffered losses due to imports made by Ukraine and, as such, will be compensated.

It is not clear why these losses could not be avoided, who is responsible that the Romanian farmers were left behind and what is the official value of the compensations. However, the whole process benefits the extremists, even if AUR was booed by the demonstrators. Petre Daea, the former relevant minister, estimated the farmers’ losses at 417 million euros and was nervous that the EU valued everything at only 45 million.

1) Since the country’s accession to the European Union, Romania’s large farmers have received around 10 billion euros in subsidies so far.

In the European budget year 2021-2027, Romania receives 51.2 billion euros, of which 14 billion euros are agricultural subsidies, which means almost 30% of the total amount intended for the country. These subsidized landowners are not poor. They made a profit for years, and now they started to lose, because the market is not working well, because of the complications with the war, but also because they miscalculated.

2) The war in Ukraine disrupted the comfort and business of Romanian farmers, who did not know how to recover.

In addition, the investments were minimal, both from the state and from the landowners. According to the calculations made by cursdeguvernare.ro, without irrigation, against the background of the drop in prices of agricultural products, the average Romanian farm cannot reach the minimum profitability threshold. In short, over the past two years, costs have risen due to the energy crisis and inflation, agricultural labor productivity has fallen, and grain exchange prices have fallen permanently. The government and the farmers should have had a joint prevention plan for the coming crash.

3) The farmers accuse the government of putting the interests of Ukraine above the interests of Romanian farmers.

However, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu swears that “no grain is sold from Ukraine to Romanian territory”. The authorities say nothing about the black market in grain left free, with the thought that it might help lower prices.

4) Romania is among the five countries that are calling on the European Commission to introduce import taxes for grain from Ukraine, citing unfair competition.

The news was given by the Ministry of Agriculture in Hungary, because Romania does not want to parade with this topic for the time being. A press release from the authorities in Budapest informs that the Ministers of Agriculture of Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have sent a letter to the European Commission asking it to introduce import duties on grain from Ukraine, claiming that cheap agricultural products from Ukraine are affecting them export markets. Farmers in the five states “suffered significant losses” after the EU suspended import quotas and customs duties on grain from Ukraine last year. Agriculture ministers from disgruntled eastern European states are also asking Brussels to check whether production exported by Ukraine aligns itself with EU standards Romanian farmers claim that Ukraine exports a lot and cheaply and that it is dumping low-quality grain on the European market.

5) Romania did not know how to help Ukrainian grain exporters without sabotaging Romanian farmers, and this heirup risks strengthening the sovereignist inclination of the local electorate in the medium and long term.

6) Romania does not have a viable strategy for agriculture.

State policies were often made in favor of some barons who received laws with dedication and facilities: from Triță Făniță who received the Insula Mare a Brăilei from the PSD, to Ioan Niculae, the founder of Interagro, who got almost free gas for his fertilizer plant from the PDL government. This world of politicians with endings in agriculture has not ended and, according to the Financial Newspaper, one of the indirect beneficiaries of the protests and the unblocking of funds that follows, would even be Senator Paul Stănescu, secretary general of the PSD, who through his son would have one of the largest farms in Romania and would control about 40,000 hectares.

7) Instead of stopping the farmers’ and transporters’ protests through negotiations, the government tried to intimidate the protesters and their supporters.

The forceful actions of the authorities culminated in the opening of 24 criminal cases for the crime of public incitement, following messages shared on the Whatsapp group used by those participating in the transporters’ and farmers’ protest actions. The union Europol admits that police and gendarmes were allegedly asked to stop the protesting farmers and hauliers. Several non-governmental organizations are concerned about intimidation and abuse of power, noting that on January 14, 2024, the activist Angi Şerban was taken to the police station by law enforcement, following a post on Facebook criticizing the forceful intervention of the authorities public at the transporters’ protest. Angi Şerban was picked up by law enforcement from an address different from the one she has in her identity documents, which suggests that she would have already been put under surveillance.

The state becomes aggressive when it doesn’t have enough arguments, when it doesn’t have plans, when it doesn’t know how to foresee crises or how to solve them.

a commentary by Sabina Fati for DW – taken over by Rador Radio Romania