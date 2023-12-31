Why did they overturn the Lions’ 2-point conversion?

#overturn #Lions #2point #conversion

Detroit lost dramatically to the Cowboys after officials denied a play in the final seconds for an ineligible man

This Saturday the Detroit Lions suffered a dramatic loss to the Dallas Cowboys after officials overturned a 2-point conversion in the final seconds due to an ineligible receiver.

With 1:41 left in the fourth quarter and the score trailing 20-13, the Lions began their final offensive drive from their own 25-yard line.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed passes with tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to go 75 yards and score a touchdown to cut their deficit to 20-19 with 23 seconds left.

Jared Goff connected with offensive tackle Taylor Decker on the 2-point conversion, but the play was overturned because the offensive lineman was an ineligible receiver. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Instead of kicking the extra point to tie the score, head coach Dan Campbell went for the win with a 2-point conversion.

Goff threw a pass to the left end of the end zone after a run trick and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (No. 68) caught the ball, causing the Lions to celebrate, however, the officials threw the handkerchief and signaled that the offensive lineman had not reported as an eligible receiver before the play, so he flagged an illegal touch and the conversion was overturned.

In the replay it can be seen that Decker approaches the official at the same time as offensive lineman Dan Skipper.

On the next play, also a 2-point conversion attempt, Goff was intercepted, but this was also nullified by a penalty against the Cowboys.

Detroit had a third chance to attempt the 2-point conversion, but Goff’s pass did not reach the hands of wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

The Lions were also unable to recover the onside kick after the touchdown and quarterback Dak Prescott only had to take a knee to run out the remaining time on the clock and seal the dramatic victory for the Cowboys.

Despite the loss, the Lions are already assured of the NFC North title and will host a playoff game for the first time in three decades.

The Cowboys, for their part, are in second place in the NFC East and will take the lead in their division if the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.