Why didn’t ISU Prahova go to Ferma Dacilor for control. Arafat: “There are two explanations: one neutral and one with a big question mark”

Traces of the fire at “Ferma Dacilor, Tohani. Inquam Photos / Bogdan Buda

The head of the DSU, Raed Arafat, told Digi24 that the ISU Prahova did not go to the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse after 2019, although they knew there were problems there, either because they had many companies to inspect, or because this control was avoided intentionally. He also spoke about the resignations from ISU Prahova after the fire at the boarding house, resulting in the death of 8 people.

The heads of ISU Prahova were dismissed because of problems in their work, not because of the scandal caused by the fire at the Ferma Dacilor boarding house, Arafat said.

“They had a problem identified at the level of the Ministry of the Interior, which identified a problem with their activity. What happens very rarely, access to classified documents has been withdrawn. When your access is revoked, there is a problem there. It was a problem of relationships that you shouldn’t have with companies, of certain actions that indicate that maybe there is a problem of… there are several situations for which this opinion is withdrawn. Once the approval is withdrawn, you can no longer exercise the function that requires you to have this approval, because you receive documents of this kind. And then you leave,” explained Arafat.

“But it wasn’t necessarily linked to the Dacian Farm. One of the problems was the Dacian Farm, but not necessarily that it was there, notified,” he added.

The head of the DSU also spoke about the fact that the hostel was last checked in 2019 and although it should have been closed, the administrators only received warnings.

“This is also the reason why another group of people who were in positions left. The truth is that – let’s say that in 2019 the inspection was done, they were supposed to close the place, they didn’t close it, that was the problem. 2020 and 2021 we know very well how they were, the whole system was put into the management of the pandemic. In addition, HoReCa did not really work, there were limitations, restrictions. But from 2022, they had to go in control there, especially since they had a report with some findings. He had to go and check if these findings were resolved,” Arafat said.

“There are two explanations: one neutral and one that can be with a big question mark. 1: it wasn’t their turn, they didn’t think, they innocently procrastinated. 2: control was bypassed. We no longer determine this aspect. This is the reason why there is an investigation at the Prosecutor’s Office, which will establish what happened during this period, if someone made a decision not to inspect themselves or if there was a situation in which they did not reach them because the number is high” , said the head of DSU.

