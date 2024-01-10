Why do ancient Roman buildings remain sturdy even though they are thousands of years old?

#ancient #Roman #buildings #remain #sturdy #thousands #years

Who doesn’t know the various ancient Roman buildings that still stand strong to this day. Call it the Colosseum, Arch of Constantine, L’Arco or the Pantheon which still stands firmly in Rome, which makes the city nicknamed the Eternal City.

The Pantheon is said to be one of the wonders of ancient Rome which still stands strong today even though it is more than 2,009 years old. Unlike today’s buildings, ancient Roman architecture has its own secrets that have only been uncovered through contemporary research.

Yes, research shows that the concrete used in ancient Roman buildings contained mysterious but innovative ingredients. So the concrete is different from the concrete in today’s buildings.

Contains Mysterious Ingredients

Quoted from detikEdu archives, Wednesday (10/1/2024) this study was carried out by researchers from the United States, Italy and Switzerland. Initially they analyzed 2,000-year-old concrete samples taken from the city walls at the archaeological site of Privernum, central Italy.

Who would have thought that the composition was similar to other concrete found throughout the buildings of the Roman Empire.

Basically, the concrete is a kind of simple white lump. However, it seems like a mixture of materials has been added to it which makes it last a long time.

Admir Masic, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who was part of the research, said he was surprised. According to him, ancient Roman engineers were very careful in processing materials to make a building.

“For me, it’s very hard to believe that ancient Roman (engineers) wouldn’t have done a good job because they really tried to be careful when selecting and processing materials,” he said.

Quoting the Los Angeles Times, it is stated that most modern concrete is based on composite Portland cement. This cement is made by heating limestone and clay to super high temperatures and grinding them.

To become concrete, cement is mixed with water to become a chemically reactive paste. Finally chunks of material such as rocks and gravel are added. Later, the cement paste will bind all the materials into a concrete mass.

Apparently, according to the records of ancient architects such as Vitruvius, the process of making concrete in Rome was also similar. Concrete is made by mixing materials such as burnt limestone with volcanic sand, water, and gravel.

This mixture creates a chemical reaction to bind everything together. Even so, Masic explained that his discovery had produced extraordinary results.

How could it not be, Roman concrete from Privernum can trigger the “self-healing” ability of the material. So when a crack forms in the concrete, water can seep in and activate the remaining lime pockets.

When the lime pockets are active, new chemical reactions are created and fill the damaged areas. Furthermore, the concrete he studied was also known to contain small granules of white calcium called limestone clasts and remained trapped in the concrete.

According to him, this content is not found in modern concrete formulations. Researchers found white chalk fragments as the key to ancient Roman concrete being able to repair itself.

Use of Volcanic Materials

Marie Jackson, a geologist at the University of Utah, explains that ancient Roman buildings still survive because they are related to the specific volcanic materials used by the Romans. Workers collect volcanic aid left after a volcanic eruption to mix into concrete.

This natural reactive material can change over time and can interact with other elements. This makes it possible to close a crack if damage occurs.

“The ability to continue to adapt over time is truly a stroke of genius. The concrete is so well designed that it can support itself,” concluded Jackson.

