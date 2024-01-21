Why do I have bloating and how do I get rid of it?

They are also called meteorism, but the bloating problems have nothing to do with any space rock. It’s actually a very down-to-earth problem. These are sensations of abdominal distension often associated with an increase in the size or volume of the abdomen, explains Pauline Gouth, nutritionist at Dijo. According to an IFOP survey for the PileJe laboratory, 48% of French people say they suffer from at least one type of digestive disorder. And even if they are often “benign”, these anomalies must be considered because they say a lot about health and possible disorders inside the body.

The different causes of bloating

Typically, bloating is caused by a buildup of gas in the digestive tract, which can lead to a feeling of discomfort or distention. Nothing alarming so far, but when they become recurrent and painful, it is necessary to identify their causes. “The belly is one of the cool organs that likes to communicate with us and let us know when something doesn’t suit it, so let’s listen to it! », encourages the nutritionist.

Physiologically, bloating can result from various factors:

1. Excess fermentation of certain types of food by intestinal bacteria.

2. Aerophagia, or excessive ingestion of air. This can happen when you eat or drink too quickly.

3. Nutrient absorption problems, digestive disorders which can manifest as food sensitivities and intolerances. “Foods that appear healthy may not be suitable for our digestive system,” warns the nutritionist. Therefore, beans, cabbage, lentils, dairy products or highly processed gluten for example, require “more vigilance on how your stomach reacts”.

4. An imbalance of the microbiota, or even dysbiosis. This is a surplus of bad bacteria compared to bad ones, explains the professional.

5. An illness. For example, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or celiac disease for example. In these cases, Pauline Gouth explains that bloating can be very common. She strongly recommends being accompanied by a professional.

Good ways to get rid of bloating

Every body is different and the causes of bloating are just as different. “It is very difficult to say whether it is possible to no longer have them permanently,” warns Pauline Gouth. However, the nutritionist offers some basic tips to avoid having them.

1. Eat slowly. Because as Pauline Gouth explains: “Slow chewing helps reduce the quantity of air swallowed during meals, thus reducing the risk of bloating.”

2. Avoid carbonated drinks and consumption of chewing gum or candy. Indeed, carbonated drinks can “introduce air bubbles into the digestive system”, thus promoting bloating, explains the professional. And constant chewing can lead to “swallowing extra air, and therefore contributing to bloating.”

3. Monitor your lifestyle. This starts with practicing more regular physical activity. Pauline Gouth says that “regular exercise stimulates intestinal movement, promoting more efficient digestion and thus reducing bloating”. You will also need to take care of your diet. The dietitian recommends a sufficient intake of fiber (30 to 35 g per day on average).

4. Turn to plants and natural solutions in addition to all other recommendations. A course of probiotics is ideal to support the other solutions mentioned to “obtain rapid effects”. In this case, she recommends active ingredients such as caraway and fennel, “known to help limit digestive discomfort such as bloating”. But also activated vegetable charcoal which “relieves flatulence, fullness and wind sensations” or the Alpha-galactosidase enzyme, which “helps reduce fermentation processes and prevents gas production”.

To better identify the causes of bloating, the professional encourages you to keep a “food diary” which records your diet over at least 2 weeks over a month. This will contain all the sensations, possible digestive disorders, pain, felt in order to better understand the evolution of your bloating and work on it more effectively.

