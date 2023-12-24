Why do the Portuguese like PPR so much when it yields so little?

#Portuguese #PPR #yields

The profitability of retirement savings plans (PPR) has constantly been below inflation. It has been like this since at least 2014. However, the Portuguese continue to invest millions in these products

Retirement Savings Plans (PPR) are one of the Portuguese’s favorite financial products. At the end of last year, there were more than 2.2 million subscribers to PPR products, whether in the form of life insurance, investment funds or pension funds.

The demand for this type of product is also high every year, particularly in December, as a result of strong commercial campaigns launched by banks, insurance companies and other entities that sell PPR, reminding the Portuguese that there is still time to maximize their IRS refund. next year, due to the tax benefit that these products offer at entry, which can reach up to 400 euros per year.

Between 2018 and 2022, the Portuguese annually invested more than 3 billion euros in PPR, according to data from the Insurance and Pension Funds Supervisory Authority (ASF). At the end of last year, assets under management of funds and insurance in the form of PPR reached almost 19 billion euros.

However, in the portfolio of small investors, PPRs have proven to be a little or no profitable investment, because the results achieved by most PPR fund and insurance managers over the years are far from brilliant.

This year, according to data collected by ECO, the approximately 100 investment funds domiciled in Portugal in the form of PPR accumulate an average appreciation of 6.6%, with around 60% of managers showing themselves capable of beating their benchmark index. But these numbers are an exception in a history of poor performance.

In the last three years, for example, PPRs in the form of investment funds showed a negative average annual return of 0.1%, with almost two-thirds of funds recording annual losses and only one-fifth of managers proving capable of beating its benchmark and also being very far from an average inflation rate of 5.96% in this period.

Extending the investment time horizon, the numbers do not improve much. In the last five and ten years, only one in 10 PPR funds managed to beat its reference index, offering its subscribers an average annual return of just 0.88% and 1.3%, respectively, which in real terms translated into in losses in investors’ portfolios, because these gains were below the inflation rate. But the bills don’t stop there.

The results that most PPRs present today are also compared with an average annual management rate of 1.29% and a current charges rate (Total Expense Ratio) of 1.64%. It means that, on average, in the last decade, the hundred PPR in the form of investment funds available to investors paid more to the management companies than to the fund subscribers.

And these numbers do not take into account the subscription, reimbursement and transfer fees that some PPR still charge; nor PPR in the form of insurance (historically less profitable and more expensive than investment funds), because the ASF, contrary to what is defined by its own statutes, this year did not publish the returns and commission tables for the PPR of their “associates”.

Exceptions that confirm the rule

The poor performance of most PPRs is not new. It has been a recurring story. Between 1990 and 2009, the first decade of the life of PPRs, the real average profitability of the 613 PPRs active on the market at that time was 1.54% per year, reveal Joaquim Madrinha and David Almas in the book “How to Save My Retirement”. In the same period, the real profitability of Savings Certificates, a financial savings product with virtually zero risk as they are guaranteed by the State, was 1.82%.

More recently, considering the last six years ending in 2021, PPR (both in the form of funds and insurance) recorded an average gross annual return of 2.13%, according to ECO calculations. Despite being above the internal rate of return (IRR) net of taxes of 0.81% of the Savings Certificates (Series D) in this period, this performance translated into an average real gain (discounting the average inflation in these six years) of just 1.4% in investors’ portfolios.

Although the performance of most PPRs falls far short of what investors desire, there are funds that have stood out positively by achieving sustainable gains over several years. One of these cases is Alves Ribeiro PPR/UCITS (also known as Invest AR PPR), managed by Paulo Monteiro since the beginning (in November 2001), which currently has an exposure of 23% to shares and 68% to bonds.

In addition to being the PPR with the best performance in the last decade, offering its subscribers average annual gains of 5.26%, Paulo Monteiro was able to successively beat its benchmark in the last three, five and ten years. No other PPR fund has managed to achieve this feat. And this with a current charges rate below the market average.

Optimize Capital Reforma PPR/ UCIVM Ativo, managed by Pedro Lino and Carlos Pinto, has also been able to deliver consistent gains to its subscribers over the last ten years. Following a strategy that cannot exceed 55% of capital exposure to shares, the two managers achieved an average annual return of 3.1% in the last decade. This year, the Optimize fund has a return of 10.6% until December 8, which makes it the most profitable in its risk class.

With greater exposure to the stock market, Casa de Investimentos’ PPR, the Save & Grow PPR (which was previously called Casa Global Value PPR), is also worth highlighting, which can have a portfolio allocation of up to 100% in shares — as is currently the case .

Managed by Emília Vieira, the fund is only three years old (it was launched on October 1, 2020), but it replicates the same value investment strategy that the manager and her team have been applying to their clients’ discretionary portfolios since 2010, which generated an average annual return of 4.5% in the last decade and 7.4% in the last five years. This year, the Save & Grow PPR in the founders class accumulates gains of 31.9% until December 8th. It is the most profitable PPR on the market.

The fiscal asset of PPR to attract investors

The popularity of PPRs is not at all generated by their performance. Banks and other PPR marketers know this. For this reason, they seek to sell these products, not because of past returns, but because of the tax benefit on entry that they offer.

When subscribing or reinforcing a PPR, it is possible to deduct from IRS collection the equivalent of up to 20% of the amount invested, up to a limit of 400 euros. According to current legislation, this benefit varies depending on the age of PPR subscribers.

For investors under 35 years of age, the maximum tax benefit can reach up to 400 euros through an annual investment of 2,000 euros.

For investors aged between 35 and 50, the maximum tax benefit is 350 euros, applying 1,750 euros.

For investors over 50 years old, the maximum they can receive from the tax benefit is 300 euros, which corresponds to an annual investment of 1,500 euros.

However, it is important to note that the tax benefit conferred by investing in PPR competes with others, such as the tax deduction for dependents or the deduction for health expenses. Therefore, not all subscribers are able to take advantage of the maximum limit. In fact, very few people are able to maximize the tax benefit.

According to the latest Finance statistics, the State granted around 74 million euros per year between 2019 and 2021 (there is still no data for 2022) in tax benefits to the approximately 419 thousand households with PPR deductions in this period that invested more than 3,174 million euros per year.

Thus, according to ECO calculations, the tax benefit obtained between 2019 and 2021 by savers who invested their savings in PPR was only 2.51% of the global amount invested or 191 euros per household, assuming that the majority declared investment in PPR. It means that, on average, an investor under 35 years of age obtained a IRS tax benefit in the amount of 50 euros through an investment of 2,000 euros per year between 2019 and 2021.

These numbers make it clear that choosing a PPR to build a robust retirement supplement goes far beyond obtaining a tax bonus at present. First of all, because the probability of enjoying the maximization of this benefit is quite small.

In addition to the tax benefit at entry, PPRs have a second tax asset: if the redemption is carried out under one of the conditions set out in the law, taxation on capital gains is limited to 8%. This is a great advantage, because most financial investments are subject to taxation at a rate of 28%.

But even if the redemption is carried out outside these conditions, the taxation of the gains generated continues to be lower than the traditional 28% and varies depending on the duration of the investment: 21.5% (up to five years), 17.2% ( between five years and one day and eight years) and 8.6% after eight years. However, anyone who redeems the PPR outside the conditions set out in law and has taken advantage of the tax benefit upon entry, will have to return this deduction to the Tax Authorities plus 10% for each year that has passed since the investment.

But does the exit tax advantage conferred by PPR make up for the investment in these products? Taking the last decade as a basis, it appears that a fifth of PPR funds recorded losses and, on average, generated an average annual gross return of 1.3%. In the same period, an investment made in Savings Certificates (Series C) generated average annual net-tax gains of 1.41% in the savers’ portfolio.

Use: None of the products highlighted in the text translate into investment recommendations. This text does not exempt you from consulting official information on the identified financial products and it is important to remember that past returns are no guarantee of future returns.