Why do we get bigger as we get older?

Over time, fat tends to accumulate in the belly area. A phenomenon linked to aging but not only…

The stomach is one of the parts of the body where the fat is lodged preferentially. Beyond the aesthetic aspect, the accumulation of fat in the abdominal area (belly fat) is harmful to health. Of course, we are not talking about the subcutaneous fat located just under the skin but about the visceral fat which is stored under the abdominal muscles. A phenomenon which tends to increase with age for several reasons as explained to us by Dr Olivier Dupuy, head of the endocrinology and diabetology department at Paris Saint-Joseph hospital.

Decreased muscle strength: “The belly grows by reduction of the muscles of the abdominal wall. The older we get, the more muscle mass and strength decrease. This is what we call the sarcopenia“, explains Dr Olivier Dupuy.

Less healthy lifestyle: “Lack of physical activity, combined with an increase in caloric intake, promotes the increase in visceral fat“, warns the endocrinologist. It is essential to adopt a varied and balanced diet.

Hormonal changes: the reduction of estrogen in women and the reduction of testosterone in men can promote the storage of fat in the belly. “In reality, weight gain during menopause is controversialnuance the specialist. Several studies have shown that this is not automatic and that it is often correlated with a drop in muscle activity during this period. What can help counterbalance this weight gain isphysical activity. Men, for their part, tend to gain weight because they are more sedentary and less active, with caloric intake unsuitable for their energy expenditure.

A metabolism that slows down: with age, the body naturally burns fewer calories and fat tends to accumulate on the stomach. “Weight gain does not necessarily have a very good prognosis in terms of longevity. Hence the need to maintain good muscular activity to prevent visceral fat from accumulating in the stomach and liver but also in the heart, brain, etc.“, insists our interlocutor.

What to do ?

To limit the accumulation of age-related abdominal fat or even lose it when it is already established, you should:

► Maintain regular physical activity: swimming, cycling or running for endurance, combined with muscle strengthening exercises to maintain good muscle mass.

► Adopt a varied and balanced diet rich in proteins, fiber and essential fatty acids. Foods high in sugar, salt and fat should be avoided. It is better to rely on raw foods and cook yourself.

► Maintain quality sleep: melatonin secretion tends to decrease with age, and the deep slow-wave sleep that allows the body to recover diminishes. It is therefore essential to ensure that you maintain quality sleep. to regulate hormones which are involved in the control of appetite.