Why do we get bigger as we get older?

Over time, fat tends to accumulate in the belly area. A phenomenon linked to aging but not only…
The stomach is one of the parts of the body where the fat is lodged preferentially. Beyond the aesthetic aspect, the accumulation of fat in the abdominal area (belly fat) is harmful to health. Of course, we are not talking about the subcutaneous fat located just under the skin but about the visceral fat which is stored under the abdominal muscles. A phenomenon which tends to increase with age for several reasons as explained to us by Dr Olivier Dupuy, head of the endocrinology and diabetology department at Paris Saint-Joseph hospital.
What to do ?
To limit the accumulation of age-related abdominal fat or even lose it when it is already established, you should:
► Maintain regular physical activity: swimming, cycling or running for endurance, combined with muscle strengthening exercises to maintain good muscle mass.
► Adopt a varied and balanced diet rich in proteins, fiber and essential fatty acids. Foods high in sugar, salt and fat should be avoided. It is better to rely on raw foods and cook yourself.
► Maintain quality sleep: melatonin secretion tends to decrease with age, and the deep slow-wave sleep that allows the body to recover diminishes. It is therefore essential to ensure that you maintain quality sleep. to regulate hormones which are involved in the control of appetite.