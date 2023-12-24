Why do we get sicker? The expert’s answers

#sicker #experts #answers

Respiratory viruses are affecting Italians, in the last week there have been 883 thousand people in bed, 25% more than the previous week. It is mainly influenza that strikes (22% of infections) and the high incidence threshold has been reached in six Italian regions. It seems that this year there is a greater spread of respiratory diseases, but is this really the case? Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan, answers this question in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

The cause

“The very intense cold that we suffered has an action of reducing the capacity of the immune defenses, in particular on the respiratory tract because the cold, but above all the thermal shock to which we are subjected when entering a warm house, blocks mucociliary clearance – he explained Pregliasco daily – It is one of the protective elements of the respiratory tract, it is the continuous ‘washing and renewal’ of the mucus that is produced at the level of the bronchioles. The vibrating cilia found on the respiratory tract act as if there were a paddle that renews this ‘sticky paint’. The thermal shock stops the vibrating cilia: the mucus slides, does not change and the virus penetrates.” It is not only this mechanism that affects health: “the cold has its own action, albeit indirect, of reducing the immune defenses, slowing down the circulation of the blood and therefore the renewal of the defenses, i.e. of the lymphocytes. Then there is the fact that we find ourselves in closed environments with poor ventilation.”

Infections

“There is a tough flu season, somewhat similar to that of last year, but there are many infections of other viruses (such as Covid) which have been a bit ‘downgraded’ because in most cases they do not create big problems – continued Pregliasco speaking to Corriere – There is certainly the respiratory syncytial virus which is a protagonist compared to the others and then there was mycoplasma pneumoniae in children. There are 263 types and subtypes of respiratory viruses, plus we have a notable share of Covid which has somehow become better but very present in quantitative terms. Previous respiratory infections somehow worsen the response to other viruses which are therefore facilitated in a subsequent infection. Even bacteria, for example Streptococcus pneumoniae, spreads well thanks to a first infection which lowers the immune defenses, when we are in convalescence we are more fragile”.

Prevention

“On a physiological level, a healthy and balanced diet is important – added the virologist, indicating the possible prevention activities – Giving up smoking and perhaps the possible intake, for example, of vitamin B12 or vitamin C, which has its own action anti-inflammatory and stimulation of the immune system and then attention to temperature changes”. Hat and scarf in front of the mouth “are important because they protect the upper airways and dressing like a bow is also essential with a view to prevention. Then the protection rules, such as the use of masks and ventilation of the rooms. Finally, the recommended vaccinations. It is right to enjoy the new normality, but to be calm we need to protect the frail and elderly with vaccination and swab them so that they can possibly use the antiviral drug against Covid”, Pregliasco finally said, concluding the interview with Corriere della Sera.

Health and wellness

Covid, how not to get sick during the holidays: advice from the expert

HIGH GUARD

Between aperitifs, lunches, dinners, the Christmas holidays always bring with them, in these last complicated years, a certain amount of worry. In fact, with the numbers of Covid infections clearly growing, it is necessary to always keep our guard up

THE BEHAVIOR OF VIRUSES

It is common for many to have a friend, colleague or relative who has contracted Covid in this period: “Nothing exceptional: viruses behave like viruses, especially if we ignore them and continue not to implement even the smallest activities necessary to reduce contagion” writes virologist Ilaria Capua in the columns of Corriere della Sera

RISK FACTORS

“Viruses are convenient for us in winter – explains Capua -, after all in the laboratory they are stored in the fridge or freezer. Winter, and the Christmas period in particular, bring with them risk factors: we stay indoors more , we see each other more with relatives and friends who come from far away and we eat and celebrate in company”

