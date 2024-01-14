Why do we sleep at all? Here’s what the science says

#sleep #Heres #science

Why do we sleep? This question has been bothering scientists and researchers for a long time. If you type “why do we sleep” into a search, you’ll get a variety of answers from a variety of sources. Some say that sleep removes toxins from the brain, others that it helps the body recover and regain strength, or that it is very important for the formation of long-term memory.

Now, a study conducted by researchers at the University of Washington (USA) has provided the first direct data that can help answer this question.

“The brain is like a biological computer,” says corresponding author Keith Hengen. – Memories and experiences during waking hours change the code of such a biocomputer little by little, gradually moving the system away from its ideal state. The main purpose of sleep is to restore an optimal state.”

Comparing the brain to a sophisticated computer is not too bold. Both objects use electrical signals to transmit information, long-term memory is like a hard drive to store and retrieve information, and our neurons are like electrical circuits. Using a computer means that there are many resource-monopolizing processes running in the background, which can slow down the computer over time. Applying the “critical state hypothesis” (eng. criticality hypothesis), the authors of this study theorized that the brain works in a similar way.

In the field of physics, a critical state describes a complex system on the border between order and chaos. Physicists first developed the concept of a critical state in the late 1970s using simple rules in which thousands of grains of sand were dropped onto a checkerboard-shaped grid. Eventually, the sand piles reach a point where large and small avalanches begin without warning, and the piles in one square fall into the others.

“The whole system organizes itself into something extremely complex,” says Ralf Wessels, one of the study’s co-authors.

When applying the criticality hypothesis to the brain, researchers liken each neuron to individual grains of sand that follow very simple rules. Neuronal avalanches are similar to sand avalanches created by physicists, and falling is a sign of a system that has reached its most complex state. If neurons reach the golden mean between too much order and too much chaos, they reach a critical state, and that’s when the brain’s information processing is at its maximum.

Criticality theory was explored by K. Hengen and R. Wessels in 2019, showing that the brain actively works to maintain a critical state. In this study, they and their fellow researchers tried to understand the function of sleep in the context of a critical state. They measured the electrophysiological responses of single neurons in the visual cortex of young rats as they went through their normal sleep-wake cycles undisturbed.

“At a critical moment, avalanches of various sizes and duration can occur. Away from the critical state, the system becomes prone to only small avalanches or only large avalanches. It’s like writing a book and being able to use only short or long words,” said K. Hengen.

The researchers observed avalanches of various sizes in rats that had just woken up from sleep. During the wake periods, the avalanches progressed to smaller and smaller sizes. The researchers found that by observing the distribution of neural avalanches, they could predict when the rats were about to go to sleep or wake up. Sleep was approaching when the size of the avalanches decreased to a certain level.

“The results show that each moment of wakefulness moves the corresponding brain circuits away from the critical state, and sleep helps the brain to reset itself,” says K. Hengen.

Taken together, the researchers say, these data support a model in which sleep works to restore a critical state that was gradually reduced during wakefulness. Their observations were consistent with their hypothesis that maintenance of a critical state is a primary, regenerative function of sleep.

The study is published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

