Why do you get worse at night when you have the flu or a cold?

In the midst of a wave of colds, gripes y covid, any advice that helps us calm the symptoms is very useful if, like many Spaniards, we have had the bad luck of becoming infected. In this Saber Vivir article, a doctor explained to us which medications and remedies work best against colds and flu. The symptoms of these diseases such as fever, cough or nasal congestion varies in intensity from one person to another; but what most of those affected agree on is that they usually get worse at night. Let’s analyze the factors that can contribute to increased discomfort at nightfall and what you can do to combat it.

Why does fever rise at night?

Increased fever at night in cases of flu or cold may be related to the circadian rhythm of the body and with the way in which immune system responds to infection.

Circadian rhythm : The human body has a circadian rhythm, a biological cycle of approximately 24 hours that affects various physiological aspects, including body temperature. Body temperature tends to be lowest in the early morning hours and peaks in the afternoon or evening. This natural increase in temperature can contribute to an increase in fever at night.

: The human body has a circadian rhythm, a biological cycle of approximately 24 hours that affects various physiological aspects, including body temperature. Body temperature tends to be lowest in the early morning hours and peaks in the afternoon or evening. This natural increase in temperature can contribute to an increase in fever at night. Immune response : Fever is a normal response of the immune system to infections. During a viral infection like the flu, the body releases substances called endogenous pyrogens, which act on the hypothalamus to increase body temperature. This increase in temperature has benefits for the body, as it can help fight infection by making the environment less favorable for the growth and reproduction of some pathogens.

: Fever is a normal response of the immune system to infections. During a viral infection like the flu, the body releases substances called endogenous pyrogens, which act on the hypothalamus to increase body temperature. This increase in temperature has benefits for the body, as it can help fight infection by making the environment less favorable for the growth and reproduction of some pathogens. Increased inflammatory activity at night: The activity of the immune system usually increases during the night. The production of certain inflammatory substances, such as cytokines, is intensified during this period. This can contribute to increased fever and other symptoms associated with inflammation.

Why does congestion increase and you feel more tired?

During the day, your body is active and uses a lot of energy to fight infection. When night comes, it is possible that you feel more tired and your immune defenses may decrease, which could cause symptoms are perceived with greater intensity.

The lack of humidity in the air overnight can dry out the mucous membranes in the nose and throat, leading to increased irritation y feeling of dryness. This can accentuate the discomfort associated with respiratory symptoms.

It also increases nasal congestion while you sleep. The horizontal position It can cause the nasal passages to become more clogged, making it difficult to breathe and increasing the feeling of congestion.

How to reduce the intensity of symptoms at night

These tips will help you reduce the intensity of your symptoms during the night:

Use a humidifier : Heaters dry out the environment, increasing throat irritation and nighttime coughs. Using a humidifier in the room is a solution to prevent dry mucous membranes.

: Heaters dry out the environment, increasing throat irritation and nighttime coughs. Using a humidifier in the room is a solution to prevent dry mucous membranes. Elevate the head of the bed : Placing additional pillows to elevate the head can help reduce nasal congestion by facilitating drainage of secretions and improving breathing.

: Placing additional pillows to elevate the head can help reduce nasal congestion by facilitating drainage of secretions and improving breathing. Maintain good hydration : Drinking fluids, such as hot water, broth, or herbal tea, can help maintain hydration and relieve throat irritation.

: Drinking fluids, such as hot water, broth, or herbal tea, can help maintain hydration and relieve throat irritation. Adequate rest : Make sure you get enough rest during the day so you don’t go into the night with extreme exhaustion.

: Make sure you get enough rest during the day so you don’t go into the night with extreme exhaustion. Medications according to medical indication: Consult a health care professional before taking any medication, but some pain relievers or decongestants may provide temporary symptom relief.

Remember that although these strategies can help relieve symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention if symptoms persist or worsen.

