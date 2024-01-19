why do you have a runny nose even if you are not sick?

#runny #nose #sick

Rhinorrhea is simply defined as a “flow of fluid from the nose”. The famous, “runny nose”… In winter and in the absence of ailments likely to explain this potentially abundant runoff, the explanation lies in two key words: cold and mucus!

Nose drop…

When we breathe, air passes through the nose, follows its path along the trachea before reaching the bronchi. The entire respiratory system is lined with mucous membranes which secrete a viscous liquid: mucus. This mucus also allows the airways to remain moist and lubricated.

However, in winter, the air tends to be drier. Not to mention that the cold also tends to contract the blood vessels in the nostrils and therefore increase their work. Two good reasons which explain an increase in mucus production with the aim of both cleaning and maintaining a sufficient level of lubrication of the respiratory tract.

And this overproduction can actually be accompanied by an increase in the flow of secretions. And/or this incessant feeling of “drip in the nose” or “runny nose”…