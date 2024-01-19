why do you have a runny nose even if you are not sick?

#runny #nose #sick

Rhinorrhea is simply defined as a “flow of fluid from the nose”. The famous, “runny nose”… In winter and in the absence of ailments likely to explain this potentially abundant runoff, the explanation lies in two key words: cold and mucus!

Nose drop…

When we breathe, air passes through the nose, follows its path along the trachea before reaching the bronchi. The entire respiratory system is lined with mucous membranes which secrete a viscous liquid: mucus. This mucus also allows the airways to remain moist and lubricated.

However, in winter, the air tends to be drier. Not to mention that the cold also tends to contract the blood vessels in the nostrils and therefore increase their work. Two good reasons which explain an increase in mucus production with the aim of both cleaning and maintaining a sufficient level of lubrication of the respiratory tract.

And this overproduction can actually be accompanied by an increase in the flow of secretions. And/or this incessant feeling of “drip in the nose” or “runny nose”…

Also Read:  Study reveals when you should eat

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Fy Rakotomaharo returns to continental title
Fy Rakotomaharo returns to continental title
Posted on
TOP 09 – you must love Putin. They wouldn’t be without him. Petr Macinka badly cut Pekarová
TOP 09 – you must love Putin. They wouldn’t be without him. Petr Macinka badly cut Pekarová
Posted on
Sascha Visser kept Lil Kleine at a distance during documentary: ‘Was on my guard’ | Media
Sascha Visser kept Lil Kleine at a distance during documentary: ‘Was on my guard’ | Media
Posted on
Rui Vitória: «Salah? Of course I’m worried»
Rui Vitória: «Salah? Of course I’m worried»
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News